Sor Rungvisai Joins Matchroom and DAZN

By: Sean Crose

“I’m delighted,” says Matchroom Boxing honcho Eddie Hearn, “to welcome Srisaket Sor Rungvisai to the Matchroom Boxing USA team. Srisaket is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in boxing today and has been a revelation in recent years with great fights and wins over Roman Gonzalez and (Juan Francisco) Estrada and has some huge fights to be made in the division. His next fight will be announced soon, and fans can expect another firecracker live on DAZN and Sky Sports!” Like fighters such as Daniel Jacobs, and Demetrius Andrade, Sor Rungvisai is now connected to Hearn and the DAZN streaming service.

“It’s my great honor to be working with Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN,” the 47-4-1 WBC super flyweight champion says. “I thank my team and everyone who made this opportunity possible. I am extremely excited for my future fights in the USA with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN, and I promise to bring excitement to all my fans always.” Sor Rungvisai’s deal is said to cover several fights. Since twice besting Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, who had been considered by many to the best pound for pound fighter on earth, the Thai fighter himself is now considered high in the pound for pound rankings.

According to Matchroom, Sor Rungvisai “moved to 47-4-1 on home turf in Thailand with a wide points win over Iran Diaz, three months after notching an incredible 41st KO triumph by blasting away Young Gil Bae in the opening round, again on home territory.” What’s more, Matchroom claims “The Thai king will return to the ring to defend his strap for the fourth time in his current reign in a fight to be announced soon, and the 32 year old is delighted to have penned a deal with Hearn and the streaming giants.”

Although no announcement has been made in regards to his next fight, Sor Rungvisai is expected to have a rematch with Estrada, who he bested by majority decision last year at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Sor Rungvisai first gained international attention when he bested Gonzalez by controversial decision at Madison Square Garden on the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs undercard back in 2017.

He met Gonzalez again later that year at the StubHub Center in Carson, California and knocked the iconic Nicaraguan out in a one sided beatdown that didn’t get past the fourth round. Since that time, Sor Runvisai has gone on to win three in a row.