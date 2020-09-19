Showtime Recap: Rising Welterweight Ennis Tops Abreu

By Sean Crose

Rising welterweight Jaron Ennis, 25-0, took on the 25-3-1 Juan Carlos Abreu in a scheduled 10 rounder at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday. The fight was the opening bout of a three match Premiere Boxing Champions card aired lived by Showtime. Abreu showed up several pounds over the limit at Friday’s weigh in, but Ennis’ team was happy to allow the fight to proceed.

Sure enough, Ennis was cool, hard hitting and in control during the first three rounds. Abreu fought hard in the fourth. Things then became rough, as Ennis dropped his man in the fifth. Abreu got up, but seemed to want to fight after the bell. Ennis knocked down Abreu again early in the sixth. The game Abreu got up once more, but seconds later was sent to the mat a third time. The referee wisely stopped the fight.