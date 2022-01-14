Listen Now:  
Shawn Porter Views Danny Garcia As A True Threat At 154 Pounds, Picks Him To Beat Tony Harrison

Posted on 01/14/2022

By: Hans Themistode

After a long and successful run in the welterweight division, Danny Garcia has grown sick and tired of squeezing his enormous frame down to the 147 pound limit. So, in an effort to extend his career and return to championship glory, Garcia is currently pondering a move up in weight.

Although the Philadelphian hasn’t officially made his decision as of yet, he has revealed that even a 147 pound showdown against pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford is unlikely to happen due to his ongoing weight issues.

With Garcia’s next destination likely at 154 pounds, the former two-division titlist has set his sights on a third world title reign. At the moment, both unified super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo and WBO titlist Brian Castano, are set to face off on March 19th with undisputed glory on the line. In the meanwhile, should Garcia make the trek seven pounds north, he could be in search of a dance partner.

As things currently stand, many of the top 154 pounders are currently occupied. However, former WBC champion Tony Harrison doesn’t appear to have anything lined up on his fight calendar. Should the two face off at some point this year, newly retired Shawn Porter is of the belief that his former rival can and will pick up the victory.

“I do believe that Danny Garcia is moving up to 154,” said Porter on his podcast The Porter Way Podcast Clips. “I do believe Danny will be back in the ring again this year. I think that he would win in a fight between him and Tony Harrison.”

Garcia, 33, has grown more and more inactive over the past few years. The former welterweight champion has also produced a mixed bag of results, going 3-3 in his last six ring appearances. Most recently, Garcia was thoroughly beaten by unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. in December of 2020.

Still, despite his recent form, Porter believes a move up in weight would benefit the Philadelphia slugger. Having beaten Garcia in a hard-fought 2018 welterweight showdown, Porter is fully aware of what he’s capable of.

In addition to Porter believing that Garcia’s overall skill set is amongst the elite, he senses that Harrison has fallen from his once lofty position at 154 pounds. Following consecutive bouts against Charlo, with the latter resulting in an 11th round stoppage defeat, along with Harrison’s lackluster showing against Bryant Perrella, Porter is giving Garcia the edge in their hypothetical showdown.

“I feel like he has declined since his second fight with the Charlo brother,” continued Porter. “He got a draw against a fighter that he’s not supposed to draw against you know.”

