Shawn Porter on Keith Thurman: “I Don’t Think He’s The Same Fighter”

By: Hans Themistode

Shawn Porter has been in some brutal fights during his career. Matchups with Yordenis Ugas, Danny Garcia and Kell Brook turned into all out wars at times. The former two time Welterweight champion was dropped in the final round against Adrien Broner in 2015. He was also stunned in the seventh round against Brook one year prior.

Even though he’s caught his fair share of punches, no one has rocked him harder than former and current unified champions Keith Thurman and Errol Spence Jr. Finding out who hits the hardest between the two causes him to pause while he wonders out loud. but differentiating between them is impossible.

“Both guys caught me with one punch. One big punch. I don’t know who is the harder hitter,” Porter (30-3-1, 17KOs) noted when asked to choose between the two during a live chat on the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) Facebook page. “In the ring, when the adrenaline is going and you’re focused on your mission, you’re not thinking about that. “I really don’t know who hits harder.”

It’s easy to forget just how heavy handed and dominant Thurman was at one point. But a long list of injuries saw Thurman sidelined for nearly two years from 2015-2017. Once he came back, he struggled in a win over fringe contender Josesito Lopez before getting dropped and losing a split decision against Manny Pacquiao. Now, Thurman finds himself in the back of the line at the Welterweight division.

While Porter finds it practically impossible to determine who hits harder between Spence and Thurman, he didn’t hesitate when asked who would win should the two finally meet inside of the ring.

“I’d pick Spence. Keith Thurman has been out of the ring too much. I don’t think he’s the same fighter he was when I fought him. I’d have to go with Spence.”