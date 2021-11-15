Listen Now:  
Shawn Porter: “I Think He [Terence Crawford] Knows That I’m The Only One In The World That Can Beat Him”

Posted on 11/15/2021

By: Hans Themistode

There was a long list of names Shawn Porter could have faced for his first trip to the ring this year. Yet, despite holding a high ranking in virtually every sanctioning body, and his pick of the litter in terms of current champions, Porter opted to take on WBO welterweight titlist, Terence Crawford.

Now, this upcoming weekend on November 20th, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, the two will officially square off. While Porter enters their contest as a sizable underdog, he’s paid no attention to the voices of the betting market.

Porter’s ever-growing self-confidence in his upcoming showdown against Crawford stems from multiple resources. For starters, Porter has built his name and reputation on facing some of the best fighters in the welterweight division. With wins against the likes of Danny Garcia, Adrien Broner, and current WBA belt holder, Yordenis Ugas – Porter believes that his resume is far and away better than Crawford’s.

In addition to Porter’s reputation in the ring, the former two-time 147-pound titlist believes he knows Crawford inside and out. Having spent countless hours with the Omaha, Nebraska native as amateurs, both Crawford and Porter have forged a strong friendship. And while he knows good and well that Crawford has the utmost confidence in his own skills, Porter believes he knows something else about the pound-for-pound star.

“I think he knows that I’m the only one in the world that can beat him,” said Porter.

So far, the 34-year-old Crawford has created an indelible and unbreakable aura of invincibility. In his most recent trip to the ring, Crawford made quick and easy work of former IBF belt holder, Kell Brook, violently stopping him in the fourth round.

Although Crawford has continued to rack up the wins, he’s urged the likes of Errol Spence Jr., Keith Thurman, and Yordenis Ugas, to share the stage with him.

While it’s unclear if Crawford will ever get his wish, Porter is fully convinced that if Crawford successfully defeats him this Saturday night, no one else will have a chance.

“Terence Crawford knows that if he beats me, there’s nobody else in the world that can beat him.”

