Shawn Porter Confirms That He’s Next In Line For Danny Garcia vs Errol Spence Jr. Winner

By: Hans Themistode

Keith Thurman, Yordenis Ugas, Mikey Garcia, Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao are all great fighters, but former welterweight titlist Shawn Porter doesn’t want to hear his name associated with any of them.

Rumors and speculation on who the Ohio native will be facing next are unnecessary because according to him, his next opponent is already set in stone.

“I think the conversation remains the same,” Porter said. “The conversation is me fighting the winner of Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia. I don’t think that’s something Al Haymon is looking to change and or looking forward to changing. That’s what I’m being told, that I get the winner.”

Spence Jr., and Garcia are set to meet on November 21st, on a FOX Pay-Per-View. Porter of course, will be an interested observer.

Back in September of 2018, Porter won a close, but unanimous decision against Garcia to win the vacant WBC crown. His reign was short lived though as he lost his title just one year later to Spence Jr. via split decision.

Porter has since bounced back with a one sided beatdown over the formerly undefeated Sebastian Formella. With the win, Porter now finds himself with a permanent seat at the table. So if either Garcia or Spence Jr. attempts to eschew him, he’s made sure that it won’t be possible.

“I’m supposed to be the mandatory for the WBC and the IBF. For me, you can’t go wrong either way. I think that’s amazing. I never saw that coming. I can fight either guy, Errol Spence or Danny Garcia, and it’s a big fight. So I am definitely going to be in the front row (on Nov. 21) watching intently.”

Under normal circumstances, picking a winner would be easy for Porter. He’s faced both opponents in the ring and considers Spence Jr. more skilled, a harder puncher and an overall better fighter than Garcia.

With that being said, the circumstances surrounding Spence Jr. aren’t exactly normal.

The unified champion is fresh off a horrific one car wreck in October of last year. The damage he sustained has reportedly been very little but many have speculated otherwise. Porter though, is going with his original thought and believes “and still” will be said following 12 rounds of action.

“This is not a knockout win for Errol Spence. I can see Danny Garcia pulling off some rounds, but I think it will be a unanimous decision for Errol Spence,” Porter said. “I think he’s in good enough health to get back in the ring (following a car accident last October). I think it’s Errol Spence’s fight.”