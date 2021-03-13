Shawn Porter Confident In Possible Terence Crawford Showdown: “I Know That He Is The Kind Of Guy That I Can Knock Out”

By: Hans Themistode

Shawn Porter has always been confident. Whether he’s taking on an opponent in the ring or sauntering around in one of his more eye-catching wardrobes, the former two-time welterweight champion just exudes a certain confidence.

Yet, when it comes to a possible showdown against WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford, Porter’s self-belief goes through the roof. While most would consider him an underdog in their contest, Porter simply shrugs off those thoughts.

The former 147-pound belt holder not only believes that he can pick up the victory, but he’s also under the impression that he can leave Crawford comatose in the process.

“I know that he is the kind of guy that I can knock out,” said Porter during a recent interview with Fight Hype.

Despite Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) not officially scoring a knockout win since 2017 against Andre Berto, the Akron Ohio native is standing firmly behind his prediction claim. In his most recent ring appearance, Porter went the 12 round distance with fringe contender Sebastian Formella.

Currently, Porter is the leading man to land a matchup with Crawford next. According to promoter Bob Arum, his undefeated star has two options in front of him. His first and preferred choice is future first-ballot Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao. Second, would be Porter. But with Pacquiao recently stating that he is “leaning” towards a showdown with Mikey Garcia instead, Porter should in theory be Crawford’s number one target.

If by some chance, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) attempts to go in another direction, Porter could force him into the fight or be stripped of his title as Porter sits in the mandatory position.

Although making a fight between friends has always proved to be difficult, Porter has stated on numerous occasions that he has no issue shoving their friendship to the side. Having shared the ring with Errol Spence Jr., Danny Garcia, Keith Thurman and a long list of other great fighters, Porter believes he knows a great fight when he sees one.

“Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter is a great fight. People want to be entertained and in the midst of greatness. Me vs Terence Crawford is something that I feel everybody needs.”

With Porter persistently calling him out, Crawford appears to be growing acrimonious. Whenever Porter’s name was brought to his attention, Crawford pointed to their friendship and appeared more reluctant in signing on the dotted line.

But recently, with Porter saying on his Twitter account that he would be ready in May, Crawford wrote an agitated response.

“Just stay on standby,” said Crawford. “Now you trying me.”

Not wanting to engage in a war of words, Porter simply expounded on his constant callouts. In no way, shape or form is he attempting to get into the mind of Crawford. He simply wants to stand across the ring from another great fighter.

“I’m not attacking Terence Crawford or trying to get under his skin. I’m just simply stating what’s great.”

Crawford was last seen in the ring in November of 2020, dismantling former champion Kell Brook to the tune of a fourth-round stoppage win.