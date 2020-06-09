Shakur Stevenson Will Be Without Head Trainer Kay Koroma Due to COVID-19 Safety Measures

By: Hans Themistode

WBO Featherweight titlist Shakur Stevenson will not only step into the ring tonight without the support of his fans, but also without the guidance of his head trainer Kay Koroma.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) banned Koroma from working Stevenson’s corner due to his role as the assistant coach to Mikaela Mayer. According to the NSAC, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 can and will be removed from the event.

Mayer, an undefeated Featherweight prospect who was due to take on Helen Joseph in the co main event, recently tested positive for the virus and was forced off the card. Koroma tested negative for the virus this past Saturday, but he did have direct contact with Mayer throughout her training camp.

That direct contact has given the NSAC no other choice but to remove him from Stevenson’s corner entirely.

“Typically, when a person in any camp tests positive, the contact tracing takes place,” Bob Bennett, the NSAC’s executive director, told ESPN.com. “And if it’s revealed that the person tested positive from contact tracing was in contact with that person, then obviously they could be asymptomatic, and they would be removed from the event as well.”

Stevenson (13-0, 7 KOs) was disappointed to say the least. But, a worldwide pandemic, nor his opponent Felix Caraballo or even Koroma not working his corner will stop him from putting on a show.

“I’m disappointed that he won’t be able to be in my corner. But I am fully focused and locked in on tomorrow night,” said Stevenson. I will put on another great show on ESPN.”

Taking over for Koroma will be Edward Jackson. While Stevenson would rather have Koroma handling his every move inside of the ring, he will have a familiar face in his Grandfather, Wali Moses, helping him every step of the way.

Following the event, Stevenson, along with every other participant on the night will test for the virus shortly after.