Shakur Stevenson: “I Feel Like If Me And Lomachenko Fight That I Would Beat Him Worse Than Teofimo”

By: Hans Themistode

It wasn’t that long ago where a young, enthusiastic Shakur Stevenson begged for the opportunity to face off against one of the best boxers in the world in Vasiliy Lomachenko. In mid-December three years ago, a 20-year-old Stevenson got his wish as the two sparred in Oxnard California.

Details of their session were kept under wraps as a smiling Stevenson would only say that things were competitive. A matchup between the two was never given much thought. Lomachenko was nine years older and has campaigned as high as 135 pounds while Stevenson on the other hand, fought at 126 pounds.

Now though, the two are hovering around the same division. Stevenson has recently made a new home at super featherweight while Lomachenko, coming off the heels of a decision loss against Teofimo Lopez is considering coming down to the same weight class.

The possibility of facing who many believe is still one of the best fighters in the world is something that he would fully embrace. But while it would be a great move for his own career, Stevenson believes it would be detrimental for Lomachenko’s.

“Lomachenko is cool and all but he’s coming off a loss. I don’t think it would be too wise for him,” said Stevenson during an interview with Morning Kombat. “130 is my weight class and if he comes down here he’s going to get something that he doesn’t want. I just feel like he shouldn’t do that. I’m going to give him a fair warning that he shouldn’t do that. I feel like if me and Lomachenko fight that I would beat him worse than Teofimo. I would win every round. It would be hard for him to win any rounds.”

For as much as Stevenson would enjoy building his name off the back of Lomachenko, he currently has an appointment with the unheralded Toka Kahn Clary this upcoming weekend. Stevenson, like always, was complimentary, yet confident of how things will play out.

“I think he’s a solid fighter. He makes a lot of mistakes but he also does a lot of things good. But I think it’s gonna be a great performance by me, I’m just coming in there to perform. I don’t care how good he is, I don’t care what’s in front of me, I just know that I gotta perform.”