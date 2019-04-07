Shakur Stevenson Brawl Video Surfaces

By: Hans Themistode

Shakur Stevenson has become known for his terrific run in the 2016 Olympics where he won a sliver medal. Since he’s turned pro he’s amassed an undefeated record through his first ten fights with six of those wins coming by knockout. His exploits in the ring seems to be leading him towards a title shot very shortly.

For as good as Stevenson has been in both his amateur and brief professionally career, that can all be derailed as the details of his transgressions outside of the ring has come to light.

Stevenson was arrested back in 2018 for an apparent brawl he had while out in Miami celebrating his 21st birthday. Video has recently been released showing what took place. Stevenson is seen on tape along with a friend getting into an argument with another group. From there Stevenson is shown attacking a man, it was a pretty severe beating that Stevenson dished out to the unidentified individual.

Stevenson’s friend who was later identified to be boxer David Grayton was shortly pushed by a female in the opposing group. Grayton wasted no time attacking the woman who shoved him. Grayton also attacked another female who appeared to be trying to break up the confrontation.

It is important to state that Stevenson did not touch any of the females. Shortly after he also grabbed his friend as if telling him that he had done enough.

Although he is shown pummeling a man until he was slumped on the ground we all must refrain from simply judging based off the video evidence. It was clear that something provoked this reaction from Stevenson. In the video it also appears that the group Stevenson had an issue with was of another race. It isn’t out of the realm of possibility that this could have been a racially motivated dispute.

The video of this group brawl is a horrible look for Stevenson. With such a bright future ahead of him he as apparently placed that jeopardy. There is no excuse for what he engaged in that night but let’s allow more facts to come to the surface before we all continue too judge this young man.