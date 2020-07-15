Sergiy Derevyanchenko Compares Canelo and Jermall Charlo: “I Think Canelo is Easier”

By: Hans Themistode

The boxing world has been waiting patiently on Sergiy Derevyanchenko’s decision. The middleweight contender is currently mulling over two offers from WBC titlist Jermall Charlo and four division world champion Canelo Alvarez.

Derevyanchenko hasn’t quite made up his mind just yet, but he has reenacted each fight in his mind. The outcome, unsurprisingly, has resulted in a win for Derevyanchenko. The difficulty in which he scores those victories however, varies from fighter to fighter.

As the middleweight contender continues to weigh his options, he sits back and gives a long pause when asked the question of who would be a more difficult matchup between the two.

“I think Canelo is easier,” Derevyanchenko told BoxingInsider.com. “It’s because Canelo has almost the same style as me.”

There has always been multiple reasons as to why a fighter would jump at the opportunity to face Canelo Alvarez. Money and fame are usually the first two options. But rarely is it because of a lack of ability. Yet, in comparison to Charlo, Derevyanchenko is not only standing firm on his reasoning, but his head man Andre Rozier, is backing his man 100 percent.

“I would say Charlo because of the height differences,” said Rozier to BoxingInsider.com. “With Canelo, he is more height wise on par with Sergiy. Making contact becomes a bit easier. Although he is slick, when you have someone who is a very good fighter and taller, you have your difficulties.”

No matter who Derevyanchenko signs up to face in his next bout, the Ukrainian born contender is simply hoping to end his championship setbacks.

In October of 2018, his first crack at a world title would come against Daniel Jacobs. The vacant IBF strap was on the line in Jacobs backyard in New York City, at Madison Square Garden. Derevyanchenko would get dropped early in the contest before making a run in the second half. After 12 rounds of close action, he would come up short on the judges scorecards.

In what feels like some sort of cruel joke, Derevyanchenko found himself once again in almost identical situations one year later.

The exact same IBF title was up for grabs, the contest once again fell in the month of October and again, Derevyanchenko found himself asking what the hell happened as he was knocked down early in the match. Much like his previous title bout though, his second half rally placed him in what seemed to be the driver’s seat.

However Déjà vu reared its ugly head for the second time as he fell short in the eyes of the judges.

Derevyanchenko is hoping that the third time is in fact the charm once he chooses his next opponent. A win over Charlo would present the middleweight contender with the WBC title. On the other hand, a victory over Alvarez would allow Derevyanchenko to snatch the WBA belt, albeit the regular version as their contest would take place at 168 pounds.

The names on the contract are almost extraneous at this point. Championship gold is the only thing that is currently on Derevyanchenko’s mind. The Ukrainian born contender is set to make a final decision within the next few days.