Ryan Kavanaugh, Co-owner Of The Triller App, Sits Down With Boxing Insider To Discuss Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

By: Kirk Jackson

Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh recently spoke with Boxing Insider, providing insight to the highly anticipated bout between the illustrious Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Kavanaugh also expanded on his predictions for the event, uniqueness of the Triller app and creative expression.

In what is expected to go down as one of the more extraordinary events of the year, legendary icons Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., will battle across eight rounds in what is dubbed as an exhibition match from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Although this encounter is listed as an exhibition bout, Tyson and Jones have the public believing that this will be far from that. The two icons stated multiple times in the buildup, that this is going to be a legitimate fight.

(4244) Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr final FACE OFF ahead of comeback fight – YouTube

Ryan Kavanaugh, co-owner of the Triller app, is one of the main figures responsible for this star-studded, blockbuster event. The fights and musical performances can be streamed via TysonOnTriller.com and is listed at the price of $49.99.

“I don’t think anyone has ever seen it before. Starting with Tyson as the centerpiece, since this launches for Triller our live events business, we wanted to do something that was so epic and large, literally there is something for everyone,” said Kavanaugh to Boxing Insider.

“For a pretty good price, for 50 bucks, half the price for a UFC fight, that we’re getting so much. Especially in times of COVID-19, we want to make things affordable for people.”

“It started with that, Tyson as the main piece and how can we add to it? And thinking since Tyson does transcend generations, who’s the younger audience? Everybody loves seeing Jake Paul fight and there’s obviously a big rivalry with him and Nate (Robinson) that’s one. Let’s see who’s really serious with fighting, boxing or mma, young fighters, top fighters and make sure we got them and now we got this broad audience. Now that we have this big event, let’s give viewers something similar to the Superbowl, let’s give them the best halftime show they’ve ever seen, with the biggest music acts they’ve ever seen. Now that we’ve done that, lets put together the celebrity lineup and celebrity hosts from Mario Lopez to Sugar Ray.”

(4244) Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr. [EPISODE 16]#triller – YouTube

For the application itself, Triller is an AI-powered music video app, enabling users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Triller has more than 250 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa and several other notable names, using the app to create their own music videos.

Kavanaugh made his name with Relativity Media, the entertainment company he founded in 2004. In 2011, Variety named him Showman of the Year, and in 2013, he landed on the Forbes billionaires list. Ever since acquiring the app in 2019, Kavanaugh has worked diligently to enhance the value, functionality and overall user experience. Kavanaugh wants Triller to be an easy to use platform for artistic expression; to be somewhat of a haven for creativity.

Creativity akin to what was displayed from Jones Jr. throughout his illustrious career. The majestic, ever-flowing punishment he dished out to various opponents throughout the years. Punching poetically and entertaining viewers over his tenure.

Representation of entertainment, not knowing limitations; unbridled expression. Similar to the proclamation of enraged pugilism unleashed from Tyson during his prolific career.

“It takes courage, a lot of what people talk about. one of us thinks that social media should be the arbitrary truth and opinion. It’s not our place to take down something, even if we don’t agree with it,” said Kavanaugh, regarding censorship of users utilizing any social media app.

“The way we look at it is, if it’s not illegal, if it’s not harmful to someone, if it’s not unethical, if it’s not overly offensive, opinion is not necessarily offensive, we’re not going to censor it. Whether we agree with it or not, it’s not our decision for someone’s opinion to be taken down or not.”

With Tyson in particular, it’s what makes him if not endearing, polarizing at the very least. His struggles and stories have been uncensored and some of the situations he has endured relate to us in one way or another. The sheer openness that is his life can be welcoming in many ways.

Pertaining to the fights Saturday night, Kavanaugh is of the belief that many of the bouts will end in a knockout.

“Uh I think, personally I think Tyson knocks out Jones in the third. I think Jake Paul knocks out Nate and wins in the first four rounds.”

“We want this to go down as one of the most epic events in history. We want this to go down, where people are remembering how we brought together the culmination of boxing, live music concerts, celebrities, influencers, social media and content all into one event, where the first time in a very long time, a son and a daughter, a mother and a father, a grandmother and a grandfather can all be watching the same thing a say I love this. There’s something for all of them, like a generational bridge so to speak. Those don’t exist anymore.”

Main card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. — WBC Frontline Championship (8 rounds)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson — cruiserweights (6 rounds)

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan — light heavyweights (8 rounds)

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter — cruiserweights (6 rounds)

Preliminary card

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright — lightweights

Irvin Gonzalez Jr. vs. Edward Vasquez — featherweights

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones — heavyweights

This event will also feature performances from Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa and YG, with Ne-Yo performing the national anthem. The commentary team will consist of fellow boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard and current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Michael Buffer will serve as ringside announcer and Jim Gray will conduct post-fight interviews.

To watch, check out TysonOnTriller.com listed at the price of $49.99.