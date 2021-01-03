Ryan Garcia Pays Homage To Canelo Alvarez: “I Wouldn’t Be As Good As I Am If I Didn’t Have You”

By: Hans Themistode

Long before Canelo Alvarez claimed a spot in his boxing life, lightweight contender Ryan Garcia was already making a name for himself.

The California native was followed by millions on his social media platforms for numerous reasons. His looks, of course, drew attention. But so did his boxing skills. Yet, for whatever reason, Garcia seemingly plateaued in 2018.

With a majority decision win against Carlos Morales, Garcia decided it was time to make a change, bringing in 2019 trainer of the year Eddy Reynoso. For two years the pair, along with Canelo Alvarez, worked closely together.

Results showed immediately as Garcia scored knockout after knockout win. In his latest ring appearance, Garcia pulled himself up off the deck against 2012 Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell to stop his man in the seventh. Following the win, Garcia was elated that he was able to overcome such adversity.

The praise he’s received for his monumental win has been nonstop. But while he appreciates all of the pats on the back, Garcia took the time to pay homage to the orchestrator of his career turn around.

“I wouldn’t be as good as I am if I didn’t have you,” said Garcia to Alvarez after his stoppage victory. “You inspire me.”

For Garcia, the deleterious body shot he landed that folded Campbell may have come as a surprise to many, but for both Garcia and Alvarez, that very shot was planned and expected.

With Alvarez fresh off his own one-sided victory against Callum Smith on December 19th, Garcia was given a chance to not only watch the pound for pound star during his training camp but pick his brain as well.

Ryan Garcia has been learning from Canelo Alvarez ahead of his fight with Luke Campbell tomorrow night…



[📽️ Henry Garcia] pic.twitter.com/PbfWPpx2iX — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 1, 2021

Garcia proved to be a quick learner as he used those tips in the seventh to score the highlight reel finish.

For Garcia, the win over Campbell allowed him to prove he is in fact on his way to stardom. For years the 22-year-old has been accused of overhyping himself without actually earning it in the ring. Now, with the first big-name scalp on his resume, the California native believes he’s ready for them all.

“Let’s go Tank (Gervonta Davis), Let’s go. I’m ready,” said Garcia during a post fight interview with Chris Mannix. “Shout out Devin Haney, I wanna fight him too. I wanna fight everybody.”