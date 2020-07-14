Ryan Garcia Opens Up as The Heavy Betting Favorite Against UFC Star Henry Cejudo

By: Hans Themistode

Super lightweight contender Ryan Garcia has been foaming at the mouth for a big fight. As of late, he’s been linked to former title challenger Luke Campbell for a WBC title eliminator that will take place supposedly later this year.

Although Campbell would be the biggest fight of his career, Garcia has his eyes set on someone else.

Two division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo, does not sound like someone who is truly retired. But after dominating Dominick Cruz inside of the cage just two months ago, Cedujo decided to hang up his gloves.

That retirement however, seems to only apply to the world of mixed martial arts as both Cejudo and Garcia have consistently traded shots at one another over social media.

At the moment, their contest is considered a long shot but that hasn’t stopped oddsmakers from giving you their feeling on who would win.

Those looking to make a few bucks will be immediately turned off as Garcia has opened up as a -1000 favorite. Cejudo on the other hand, can be found at +600.

With the betting public counting out Cejudo and a trophy case full of UFC gold, he doesn’t need to step into the ring against Garcia. Yet for some reason, he just can’t walk away.

“The Fight really tugs at me, the one that I really want. The easiest money and the biggest money is with the golden girl Ryan Garcia,” said Cejudo on his social media account. “So Ryan Garcia, if you are watching, since you can’t speak Spanish, answer the call and sign the damn contract.”

With plenty of options at his disposal, it is unknown whether or not Garcia will take the bait. With that being said, it doesn’t appear that Cejudo will be going away anytime soon.