Rungvisai vs. Estrada, Roman vs. Doheny Fight Preview

By: William Holmes

On Friday night Srisaket Sor Rungvisai will take on Juan Francisco Estrada in a highly anticipated rematch for Sor Rungvisai’s WBC Junior Bantamweight Title.

This bout will be streamed on DAZN and will take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The co-main event of the night will be a WBA/IBF Junior Featherweight Unification fight between Daniel Roman and TJ Doheny.

The undercard features intriguing matchups such as Jessie Vargas taking on Humberto Soto in the junior middleweight division and Anthony Sims Jr. taking on Vaughn Alexander in the super middleweight division.

The following is a preview of the co-main event and main event of the evening.



Photo Credit: DAZN Boxing Twitter Account

Daniel Roman (26-2-1) vs. TJ Doheny (21-0); WBA/IBF Junior Featherweight Titles

The co-main event of the night is an intriguing one between TJ Doheny and Daniel Roman. Roman is still in the midst of his athletic prime at 32 years old and has faced some stiff competition at this point of his career. Doheny has never been defeated, but is thirty two years old and hasn’t faced the level of competition that Roman has faced.

Doheny will have a slight ½ inch height advantage and they both have the same reach.

Both boxers have been fairly active recently. Roman fought three times in 2018 and twice in 2017. Doheny fought once in 2019, twice in 2018, and twice in 2017.

Doheny appears to have an edge in power. He has stopped three of his past five opponents and has 15 stoppage victories. Roman only has ten stoppage victories.

Neither boxer is known for their amateur pedigree.

Roman has losses early in his career to Takashi Okada and Juan Reyes. He has defeated the likes of Gavin McDonnell, Moises Flores, Ryo Matsumoto, Shun Kubo, and Adam Lopez.

Doheny has defeated the likes of Ryohei Takahashi, Ryosuke Iwasa, Mike Oliver, Sutep Wangmuk, and Ryosuke Iwasa.

Even though Doheny has never been defeated, Roman is the more tested fighter at this stage of their careers. Roman is also the younger fighter. This will be a good test for Roman, but he should be able to walk away with the decision victory if he’s able to avoid the power of Doheny.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (47-4-1) vs. Juan Francisco Estrada (38-3); WBC Junior Bantamweight Title

The main event of the night is a rematch between Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Juan Francisco Estrada, a close bout that saw Rungvisai pull out a close majority decision win.

Rungvisai is thirty two years old, three years older than his opponent and comes from a boxing culture that is known for fighting more often than most boxers. Rungvisai has forty one stoppage victories and has an edge in power over Estrada. However, he will be giving up one inch in height and about an inch and a half in reach to Estrada.

Both boxers have been fairly active. Estrada fought three times in 2018 and twice in 2017. Rungvisai fought three times in 2018 and twice in 2017.

Rungvisai’s last loss was in 2014 to Carlos Cuadras. His other three losses occurred in his first five fights. He has been on a tear since then.

He has beaten the likes of Iran Diaz, Young Gil Bae, Juan Francisco Estrada, and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez twice in a row.

Estrada appears to have an edge in amateur experience as he claims an amateur record of 94-4. His losses were to Roman Gonzalez, Rungvisai, and an early in his career loss to Juan Carlos Sanchez Jr., which he later avenged.

Estrada has defeated the likes of Brian Viloria, Milan Melindo, GIovani Segura, Hernan Marquez, Carlos Cuadras, and Victor Mendez.

This will likely be another entertaining bout with a high volume of punches being thrown. However, Estrada is a very intelligent boxer with youth on his side. This writer feels he’ll make enough adjustments in his game plan to pull out a victory.