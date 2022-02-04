Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Roy Jones Jr. Praises Chris Eubank Jr.: “He Has The Talent To Be More Than What I Was In Boxing”

Posted on 02/04/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing.

Roy Jones Jr. has thoroughly enjoyed his time as the head trainer of middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr.

Throughout much of the British star’s young career, he’s gone the solo route, training himself for each of his fights and going without someone in his corner during breaks in-between rounds. While his unconventional method has gotten to where he is today, the now 32-year-old decided that it was time for a change.

With Jones Jr. in his corner, the pair have gone undefeated, scoring two wins in a row, including a fifth-round stoppage win over Wanik Awdijan. This Saturday night, at the Newcastle Arena in the United Kingdom, Eubank Jr. will attempt to end his rivalry with highly ranked middleweight contender Liam Williams.

Having closed the door on his legendary boxing career in 2018, Jones Jr. is widely considered by most as arguably the greatest fighter that’s ever laced em up. Still, despite his lofty standings in the pugilistic sport, Jones Jr. believes that after watching Eubank Jr. up close and personal, he has the chance to usurp him in the boxing hierarchy.

“He has the talent to be very close, if not more than what I was in boxing,” said Jones Jr. during an interview with SecondsOut. “He has a lot of talent.”

Jones Jr., a former four-division world champion and newly inducted Hall of Famer, dominated the competition when he was at his best. In addition to his wins over Antonio Tarver, Bernard Hopkins, Felix Trinidad, John Ruiz, and Montell Griffin – Jones Jr. is the only man in boxing history to begin his career as a junior middleweight and win a world title as a full-fledged heavyweight.

Although Jones Jr.’s accolades speak for themselves, Eubank Jr., on the other hand, is still on the hunt for his first world title. The 160 pound contender previously came up short in his one and only bid at a championship in 2018, losing a fairly close unanimous decision against George Groves.

Should the British star pull off the victory against his bitter rival tomorrow night, he’ll look to lure current IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin into the ring.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 51: "Sugar" Ray Leonard
June 22nd
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
David Benavidez: “I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Canelo Knocks Charlo Out”
January 30th
Paulie Malignaggi On Gervonta Davis: “Very Good Fighter But He Is Not A World Champion In Multiple Weight Classes”
January 25th
Josh Taylor: “Terence Crawford Is An All Time Great, But I’m Capable Of Winning”
January 29th
Ilunga Makabu Vs. Thabiso Mchunu 2 Undercard Results: Dacarree Scott Picks Up Split Decision Win Over Ahmed Hefny
January 29th
Otto Wallin Set To Return On February 5th, Against Kamil Sokolowski
January 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend