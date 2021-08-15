Rolando “Rolly” Romero: “Devin Haney Is A Waste Of Time, I Want Gervonta Davis”

By: Hans Themistode

There is absolutely no love lost between Devin Haney and Rolando Romero.

The two have been seen on numerous occasions going back and forth on social media exchanging insults. Recently, Haney, the WBC lightweight champion, posted a video of himself on his Instagram account next to a pile of trash. The 22-year-old then proceeded to ruffle through the garbage while calling Romero’s name, insinuating that his long-time rival is an awful boxer.

Romero has since retaliated, calling Haney his daughter.

At one point, Romero wanted nothing more than to settle his beef with Haney in the ring. However, after taking a bit of time to look over his options, the 25-year-old WBA “Regular” titlist has someone else in mind.

“Devin Haney is a waste of time,” said Romero during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “I want Gervonta Davis.”

Romero’s lack of interest in facing Haney, ultimately comes down to his fighting style. When juxtaposed next to Davis, the two approach the sport in vastly different ways.

In the case of Haney, the Las Vegas, Nevada resident has a tendency to outbox his opponents and take the safe approach. As for Davis, the three-division world champion has left virtually none of his contests in the hands in the hands of the judges.

Considering Romero’s own knockout power, a matchup between himself and Davis simply screams fireworks. That, and the long list of accomplishments he has under his belts, make him a much more intriguing opponent.

“Which one is the more entertaining fight? Which one is the more explosive fight? Which one is the more accomplished champion? I go after big fish, I don’t go after email champs. He’s a bum with no chin.”

In Haney’s most recent trip to the ring, the 22-year-old picked up a win against the highly-skilled, former multiple division titlist, Jorge Linares. While Haney was ecstatic to pick up the win, the manner in which he snagged victory has been heavily criticized.

After outboxing Linares early on, Haney was rocked by his man at the tail end of the tenth round. A visibly shaken Haney then opted to avoid long exchanges and instead, spent the remainder of their contest attempting to hold.

Although Linares is mostly lauded in boxing circles, in the mind of Romero, he’s nothing more than a past his prime older fighter.

“He got hurt by Linares, a frail ass fighter.”