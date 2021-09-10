Robson Conceicao: “I’m Here To Slay Goliath”

By: Hans Themistode

Robson Conceicao was none too pleased with what took place earlier this week.

The former 2016 Olympic gold medalist was perturbed when news broke that Oscar Valdez, his upcoming opponent, tested positive for Phentermine. While it appeared as though Conceicao would lose his opportunity to dethrone Valdez for his WBC lightweight title, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Athletic Commission looked the other way, opting to look past the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association’s drug-testing rules and instead, abided by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s rules, which allows Valdez to take the substance outside of competition.

Although Conceicao has all rights to be apoplectic with what took place, the multiple-time Olympian has instead decided to sweep the matter under the rug. With everything out of his control, Conceicao is placing his focus on stripping Valdez of his world title.

“Not only the past week, all of training camp was difficult,” said Conceicao. “As far as what took place, what happened has happened. There’s nothing I can do about that, other than concentrate on the fight and beating him to become the new world champion.”

As for his championship hopes, Conceicao is just a few short hours from turning his dreams into a reality. The two are slated to face off later on tonight in Tucson Arizona at the Casino Del Sol.

Currently, the 32-year-old Brazilian is pegged as a significant underdog. Although he’s made numerous trips to the Olympic Games, holds a gold medal and an unbeaten record, Valdez is viewed as one of the best fighters in all of boxing, regardless of weight classes.

Recently, Valdez added to his credentials, dishing out a one-sided beating against Miguel Berchelt earlier this year. Despite most expecting Valdez to suffer a stoppage defeat, the Mexican native fought flawlessly on the night, dropping Berchelt several times over before ending things with a deleterious overhand left which saw Berchelt knocked unconscious well before his head bounced off the canvas.

Conceicao acknowledges the accomplishments of his upcoming opponent. But considering that the former gold medalist is the bigger man, he believes the division will have a new champion in short order.

“I am bigger than Valdez but he is the bigger name. He is the Goliath in this David vs. Goliath battle. I’m here to slay Goliath.”