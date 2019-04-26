Robert Easter Jr. vs. Rances Barthelemy and Viktor Postol vs. Mohamed Mimoune Fight Preview

By: Hans Themistode

After suffering his lone defeat to Mikey Garcia in his last bout, Robert Easter Jr (21-1, 14 KOs) will have a chance to bounce back. The former IBF Lightweight champion will return to action at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday April 27.

Easter won’t be getting an easy comeback fight as he will be taking on former two division champion Rances Barthelemy (27-1, 14 KOs). The stakes for this contest has been raised as both the vacant IBF and WBA titles will be on the line.



Photo Credit: Premier Boxing Champions Twitter Account

Easter will have several advantages over his opponent come fight night including, a once inch height advantage to go along with a four inch reach advantage as well. The question for Easter is, will he be able to use his advantages. Many of Easter’s opponents come into the ring at a height and reach disadvantage but Easter seems to have issues making his opponents pay.

The physical gifts have never been in question for Easter, but his discipline to use those tools have been. Take his last bout against Mikey Garcia for example. Easter dwarfed the much smaller Garcia, but time and time again he was outboxed and outclassed.

If Easter wants to Regain his status as champion he will have to show that he has grown mentally as a fighter. Those improvements will be needed as his opponent Rances Barthelemy not only has boxing ability but he also has the power to make it a short night as well.

Since suffering his lone defeat last year at the hands of Kiryl Relikh, Barthelemy bounced back with a third round stoppage of Robert Frankel in his last ring appearance.

Both of these fighters are in desperate situations as a loss could spell the end of their tenure hovering around the top of the weight class.

The main event between Robert Easter Jr and Rances Barthelemy have a ton at stake but the co-main carries plenty of significance as well.

Former WBC Super Lightweight champion Viktor Postol (30-2, 12 KOs) will make his first appearance of 2019 when he takes on current IBO belt holder Mohamed Mimoune (21-2, 2 KOs).

To say that Postol has been going through a rough patch of late would be putting it lightly. Since knocking out Lucas Matthysse for the WBC belt, Postol has lost two of his past four fights. In addition to picking up those two losses he has also been very inactive as well. He has fought just once in both 2016 and 2017. He did manage to get back in the win column in his last contest but he looks far from the man who seemed to be on the verge of stardom only a few short years ago.

Mohamed Mimoune may not be known to the public but his track record speaks for itself as he hasn’t lost a fight since 2013. He has also defeated respectable competition such as Sam Eggington, Emliano Rodriguez and Nabil Krissi. Not exactly world beaters but they are decent names on his resume. Postol will undoubtedly present him with his stiffest test to date.

In reality, this is Postol’s do or die moment. A loss to the relatively unknown Mimoune, would place his career in jeopardy.

The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada will present these former and current champions with the platform to flourish under the bright lights. Just who exactly seizes the moment will be determined on April 27th.