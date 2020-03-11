Rising Prospect Brandun Lee Headlines a Quadruple-Header on Shobox

By: Rich Lopez

Shobox has been on a busy schedule so far for 2020 and the show keeps rolling this Friday. Shobox will be at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota and will showcase a full card of undefeated prospects. Four fights will be on tap with rising prospect Brandun Lee headlining the card.

Photo Credit: Brandun Lee Twitter Account @Brandun_Lee

In the main event, super lightweight Brandun Lee (18-0, 16 KO’s) of La Quinta, California, will be making his second appearance on Shobox. As he is the headliner on the card, Lee will be looking to make a lasting impression for the fans in attendance and TV audiences. Lee, who is of Korean and Mexican decent, started boxing at the young age of eight. He had a successful amateur career with a reported record of 195-5. He started his professional career in 2017 and has been on the road defeating opponents in different states. He even has fought in Mexico three times. Audiences got a glimpse of Lee on his Shobox debut last year. He stopped Milton Arauz (10-2-1, 5 KO’s) in the second round by spectacular fashion. A quick left jab followed by a hard right hand from Lee put Arauz out. To start the New Year, Lee scored a first round TKO over Miguel Zamudio (44-16-1, 27 KO’s) in January. Lee possesses quick hands combined with punching power. He has stoppages in his last nine bouts. He will look to add another one on Friday. Lee will be fighting Camilo Prieto (15-2, 9 KO’s) of Miami, Florida. Prieto is unknown and has been mainly fighting in the Dominican Republic and Columbia. His only two blemishes have gone to distance. Prieto will be fighting for the first time in the US and he will have a chance to try to pull the upset.

In the co-feature, another young prospect will be in action. Welterweight Brian “The Assassin II” Norman Jr (16-0, 14 KO’s) of Atlanta, Georgia, is making his Shobox debut and will be looking to steal the show. Norman got his start in his professional career in 2018 at the young age of seventeen. Norman has been mainly fighting out of Mexico against competition that has not been so steep. So far he has shown very quick hands and power. On paper, Norman will fight his toughest opponent up to date. His opponent will be Flavio Rodriguez (9-1-1, 7 KO’s) of Los Angeles, California. Rodriguez is twenty nine years old and he does not have many fights under his belt. He will have to make the most of his opportunity to try to upset the younger Norman.

Also on the card will be undefeated lightweight Alejandro “Pork Chop” Guerrero (11-0, 9 KO’s) of Dallas, Texas. This top amateur fighter is another top prospect to look out for and he has sparred with the likes of Mikey Garcia. Guerrero is also a big puncher who will be looking for a knockout as well. The twenty one year old will be making his Shobox debut against Jose Angulo (12-1, 5 KO’s) of Ecuador. Angulo will serve as Guerrero’s toughest test.

Also on the card, there will be a battle of unbeaten fighters. It will be a lightweight battle between Aram Avagyan (9-0-1, 4 KO’s) of Armenia and Dagoberto Aguero (17-0, 11 KO’s) of the Dominican Republic. This opening bout can be the most competitive fight on the card.