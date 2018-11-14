Philly’s Jaron “Boots” Ennis to Appear on ShoBox on Friday

By: Ken Hissner

ShoBox: The Next Generation will be in the “City of Brotherly Shove” Friday featuring whom this writer considers the best Philly prospect since 1984 Olympic Gold Medalist Meldrick Taylor. He will be opposed by another Philly fighter, Ray “Tito” Serrano.

They will meet at South Philly’s 2300 Arena on a ten bout card promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions in association with Victory Promotions. Ennis, 21-0 (19) and Serrano, 24-5 (10), will headline in a ten round bout.

“When you are a boxer from Philly it means you have to put on a show. I love fighting at home, that’s the best feeling ever. People let the crowd get to them, I just feel at home. I feel comfortable and relaxed. I get to show out on SHOWTIME in Philly, get a win and look good doing it. My goal is to be world champ and be a great example for the kids. I want to unify, get all the belts, move up in weight and keep going. Watch out all 147’s. A young animal is on the way,” said Ennis.

In the co-feature super lightweight Kenneth “Bossman” Sims, Jr., 13-1-1 (4), of Chicago, IL, takes on Liberia’s Samuel “Tsunami” Teah, 14-2-1 (7), out of Philly, over 8 rounds. Super Bantamweight Ukrainian Arnold “Arni” Khegai, 13-0-1 (9), out of Philly, takes on Jorge Diaz, 19-5-1 (10), of New Brunswick, NJ, over 8 rounds.

Two NBA belts are up for grabs in fights featuring Philly Lightweight Branden “The Gift” Pizarro, 12-1 (6), taking on southpaw Jerome Rodriguez, 7-10-3 (2), out of Allentown, PA, over 8 rounds. In the other NBA title bout Super Featherweight Gadwin “Abayarde” Rosa, 8-0 (7), of Ocala, FL, taking on German “Panteonero” Meraz, 61-50-2 (38), of Sonora, MEX, over 6 rounds.

Other non-televised fights all 4 rounder’s feature Super Welterweight Kieran Hooks, 3-1-1 (1), of Philly, taking on Gledwin Ortiz, 5-2 (4), of the Bronx, NY. Super Featherweight Christian Tapia, 6-0 (5), of Coamo, PR, will be taking on Darnell Pettis, 3-12 (0), of Cleveland, OH. Philly Light Heavyweight Benjamin Sinakin, 1-0 (0), taking on southpaw Darren Gibbs, 1-5 (1), of Ferndale, MI. Super Bantamweight Angel Pizarro, 4-0 (3) taking on TBA and Cruiserweight David Stevens, out of Reading, PA, making his debut will be fighting Dustin Long, 0-1-2 (0), of Johnson City, TN.