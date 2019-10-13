Patrick Day Fighting For His Life Following Knockout Loss

By: Hans Themistode

Patrick Day, a Jr Middleweight contender suffered a brutal knockout at the hands of Charles Conwell this past Saturday night at the Wintrust arena in Chicago. The bout took place on the undercard of former undisputed Cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk as he made his Heavyweight debut.

From the very start of the contest, Conwell proved to be the superior fighter. Day hit the canvas in both the fourth and eight rounds as Conwell connected with clean right hands. Day showed tremendous heart to continue in a fight in which he was being outclassed in. His heart however, cost him severely.

In the tenth and final round, Charles landed a series of punches which saw Day hit the deck once again. Unlike previous times in the bout, he was unable to pick himself up off the ground. It was a barrage of right hands which started the damage, followed by a left hook that not only put Day down for the count, but also knocked him completely unconscious as his head banged against the canvas as he went down.

Day, who is 27 years of age, was unresponsive while doctors attended to him in the ring. He was eventually taken out of the building on a stretcher and immediately brought to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

While being transported to the hospital, it is reported that Day suffered a seizure as well. Although the seizures eventually subsided, Day had a hard time breathing on his own and was given a breathing tube to assist him.

Following his arrival to the hospital, Day reportedly slipped into a coma and underwent emergency brain surgery. It is unclear if the coma was induced by doctors in order to give him time to heal from his injuries or if he went into a coma naturally.

The Jr Middleweight contender has a long fighting history and was a standout during his amateur days before turning pro. Day won the 2012 New York Daily News Golden Gloves and was apart of the U.S. Olympic team as an alternate. Following a bumpy start as a pro, Day finally began to find his rhythm in the pro ranks as he won 6 straight contests before losing back to back contest to Carlos Adames in his last contest and of course being stopped in his most ring appearance last night.

Day has always been one of the nicest young men outside of the ring. His popularity has grown over the years. He is supported by the entire boxing community as some of the most recognized and biggest names in the sport voiced their support for him and his dire condition.

“My prayers are with Patrick Day and his family,” said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. “May God bless the doctors and medical staff treating him and give his family strength during these difficult moments.”

Sulaiman wasn’t the only high profile name who voiced their support for Day.

“Please pray for Patrick Day,” said promoter Lou Di Bella. “Please. Such a good person.”

For now we are all in wait and see mode as we patently await further updates to occur. With Days fighting spirit and the entire boxing community behind him, we all are hoping that he will soon make a full a recovery.