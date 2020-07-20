Oscar Valdez vs Jayson Velez: Fight Preview and Weigh in Results

By: Hans Themistode

Oscar Valdez is one win away from where he truly wants to be.

The former WBO featherweight titlist steps into the ring against Jayson Velez tomorrow night at the MGM Grand Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As for the matchup itself, most believe that it will be one way traffic all night long. Valdez is a former champion in a lower weight division, and has plenty riding on the line in this one. Current WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel Berchelt is already waiting for Valdez should he make it through the night.

For Velez, not much is expected of him. The fringe contender is fresh off a loss against Jaime Arboleda and has seemingly always come up short when the spotlight has shone its brightest upon him.

In a 2018 matchup against Ryan Garcia, Velez was thoroughly outboxed. Two years prior, Velez tasted defeat in four straight contests. Another loss is expected on the night as he has been pegged as a heavy underdog according to the betting public.

With the main event all but decided, the rest of the card will provide plenty of intrigue. Former super bantamweight world champion Isaac Dogboe is hoping to get back into the title hunt when he takes on Chris Avalos.

The 25 year old Dogboe was thought to be boxing’s next big star until back to back defeats against Emmanuel Navarrete dimmed his star considerably. With five losses in his last seven ring appearances, Avalos could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Dogboe.

The night kicks off at 8 PM ET tomorrow night on ESPN.

For the full weigh-in results, scroll down below.

Oscar Valdez 129.9 pounds (27-0, 21 KOs) vs Jayson Velez 130 pounds (29-6-1, 21 KOs)

Edgar Berlanga 169 pounds (13-0, 13 KOs) vs Eric Moon 168.7 pounds (11-2, 6 KOs)

Kim Clavel 109.8 pounds (11-0, 2 KOs) vs Natalie Gonzalez 109.9 pounds (6-0, 1 KO)

Elvis Rodriguez 141.8 pounds (7-0-1, 7 KOs) vs Dennis Okoth 141.5 pounds (4-3-1, 2 KOs)

Isaac Dogboe 126 pounds (20-2, 14 KOs) vs Chris Avalos 125.9 pounds (27-7, 20 KOs)

Genc Pilana 167.3 pounds (8-1-1, 4 KOs) vs Raphael Igbokwe 165 pounds (14-2, 6 KOs)