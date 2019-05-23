NABA Super Lightweight Crown At Stake In Judah-Seldin Match

By: Sean Crose

When Zab Judah returns to the ring to face Cletus Seldin on June 7th, its going to be for more than just bragging rights. For the 44-9 Judah, and the 23-1 Seldin will be facing off in a scheduled twelve rounder for the NABA Super Lightweight title. Brooklyn’s Judah, 42, has had a career that has spawned well over twenty years. During that time he has held a junior welterweight title, as well as the undisputed, and lineal, welterweight championship of the world. Judah has also faced a who’s who of premiere fighters, such as Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather, Danny Garcia, Miguel Cotto, Paulie Malignaggi, Amir Khan, and Lucas Matthysse.

After a three year absence from the ring, Judah returned to action in January of 2017. Now the fighter known as “Super” is looking to make his mark at the Turning Stone Casino against Seldin during the nearby International Boxing Hall of Fame’s Induction weekend. Seldin himself would certainly like to get a big name on his resume. Known as the “Hebrew Hammer,” Judah’s fellow New Yorker is a come forward fighter with an entertaining, and exciting, style. After racking up a 21-0 record, Selding suffered his first and only loss late in 2017, when he dropped a decision to Yves Ulysse. Since that time, colorful athlete has gone on to win two straight, both by knockout.

A win can put either man back closer to the spotlight. Having faced many of the sport’s biggest names, Judah is familiar with being center stage. Although he hasn’t attained the level of attention Judah has, Seldin has been seen on ESPN’s and HBO’s (now defunct) boxing programming. Yet Judah-Seldin isn’t the only notable fight on the card. Star Promotions, which is behind the June 7th event, states it “is also pleased to announce that the co-feature bout, between undefeated Frenchman, DAVID PAPOT (22-0 3KO’s), currently rated #8 by the WBA and veteran JAMES “BUDDY” McGIRT JR. (27-3-1 14KO’s), will be for the vacant WBA Intercontinental and WBO International Middleweight Titles.” McGirt, who is the son of famed boxer-turned-trainer James Buddy McGirt, will be fighting on the same weekend his father will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in nearby Canastota.

“On the biggest weekend in boxing,” Star Promotions claims, “with many Hall of Famer’s in attendance #JudahSeldin is bound to set off fireworks at Turning Stone on June 7th.”