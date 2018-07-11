Miller to Face Galarza on August 3rd in Las Vegas

Rising contender Ladarius Miller (16-1, 5 KOs) will face Dennis Galarza (16-3, 9 KOs) a 10-round lightweight match that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce Friday, August 3 from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.

The telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features a 10-round welterweight showdown between Cesar Barrionuevo (34-3-2, 24 KOs) and Abel Ramos (19-3-2, 14 KOs) plus unbeaten junior welterweight Juan Heraldez taking on Kevin Watts (11-2, 4 KOs) in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

Tickets for the event, which is being promoted by Mayweather Promotions, begin at $25, are on sale now and will be available at www.samstownlv.com/entertain.

“We have a stacked card prepared August 3 for fans in Las Vegas and watching on Bounce,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “Ladarius Miller has stepped his fight game up and is making tremendous strides with his career. He’s putting in the work and I’m sure he’ll be ready to take on Dennis Galarza and come out victorious on fight night. The bouts leading up to the main event will prove to be crowd pleasers as well, bringing the fans an overall great night of boxing.”

The 24-year-old Miller has been on a tear since a loss in February 2016, showing off increased power plus the speed that defined him since turning pro in 2014. Miller has won seven fights in a row, including a victory over Jamel Herring and previously unbeaten Maynard Allison. Born in Memphis but living and training out of Las Vegas as a pro, Miller has already scored two stoppage victories this year in his adopted hometown.

“I feel great right now and happy to get back in the ring,” said Miller. “I have a great team behind me and they’re giving me motivation to fight and train even harder than ever. Galarza is another step up for me and someone who I’m very aware of. I have to be patient in this next fight. If I see an opportunity for a knockout then I’ll go for it, but it’s not the plan. I have the skillset. All I can do is go out there, download his plan, and react. My goal is always to give the fans an exciting show while I’m out there.”

Galarza, an outstanding amateur boxer, stepped up in competition and dropped a narrow decision to veteran contender Edner Cherry in April. The 25-year-old Galarza, who’s from Brooklyn but trains in Orlando, had won three straight fights heading into that bout and will look to get back in the win column in the same building where he won a 10-round decision against Omar Tienda last June.

“I don’t back down from anybody and Ladarius Miller is no exception,” said Galarza. “I walked out of my last fight against Edner Cherry knowing that I won the fight, even though I didn’t get the decision. I won the respect of the fans and now I’m back with another chance to prove myself. I know Miller very well and I know a win here can put me into the upper echelon of the division. This is a coming out fight for both of us and I’m looking to win impressively.”

The 29-year-old Barrionuevo fights out of Salta, Argentina and has been the Argentine welterweight champion since 2015. He enters this fight the winner of his last 10 contests, including a first round destruction of Adrian Luciano Veron in January. Barrionuevo will be making his U.S. debut when he enters the ring in Las Vegas on August 3.

Fighting out of Casa Grande, Arizona, Ramos made his welterweight debut by stopping Emmanuel Robles last July before challenging once-beaten Jamal James in April and losing by a narrow majority decision. The 27-year-old has bounced back with two stoppage victories in 2018 and has draws against world champion Maurice Hooker and contender Levan Ghvamichava on his resume.

Heraldez is unbeaten since turning pro in 2009 and picked up the biggest victory of his career thus far when he triumphed over previously undefeated Jose Miguel Borrego last August on the Mayweather vs. McGregor undercard. Fighting out of Las Vegas, the 27-year-old will make his 2018 debut August 3 looking to further his contender credentials.

The Los Angeles-native Watts put his career back on the right path with a knockout victory over then once-beaten Ryan Karl in April and hopes to build on that with another notable victory August 3. The 26-year-old won his first 11 pro fights before suffering defeats to then unbeaten fighters Eddie Ramirez and Jose Miguel Borrego.