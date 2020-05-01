Mikey Garcia Gives High Praise: “I think Floyd is the best I’ve seen”

By: Hans Themistode

COVID-19, has prevented any fights from taking place inside of the boxing ring, but that doesn’t mean fantasy matchups can’t be thought of. Muhammad Ali vs Mike Tyson are hot button topics. But there’s a new debate currently taking place that has the sports world talking.

Floyd Mayweather Jr doesn’t know how to lose. He spent nearly 25 years as a pro and knocked off 50 attempts to sully his record. Simply put, losing isn’t in his blood. However, if Errol Spence Jr was given the chance to be opponent number 51, things would be much different.

“One hundred percent focus in my prime, I think I’d beat Floyd,” Spence told All The Smoke’s Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel. “… I’d just try to break him down physically. I know he’s not going to be broken down mentally. He’s just one of those type fighters, just like Shawn Porter. You can break him down physically, but mentally, he’s always going to be there.”

From the moment those words were uttered, the critics have come from every angle backing Mayweather in a hypothetical matchup. But one voice that stood out from the crowd was former Spence opponent, Mikey Garcia.

“I’m sure he feels like that, and every fighter should feel like he’s the best,” said Mikey Garcia to Fighthype.

“It would be a very good fight, and I’m sure Errol would put on a hell of a fight, but I still feel that Floyd would probably win. I think Floyd is the best I’ve seen.”

Garcia knows first hand exactly how great of a fighter Spence is. When the two met in March of 2019, Spence cruised to a unanimous decision victory. Winning every single round on the judges scorecards. But even with the lopsided loss, Garcia doesn’t view Spence as someone in Mayweather’s class.

Interestingly enough, Spence made sure to preference his comments by mentioning prime for prime, he would beat Mayweather.

But Garcia doesn’t need to see that hypothetical matchup. A 43 year old Mayweather as opposed to the 23 year old version will be more than enough to get the job done today.

“You can’t go into a fight thinking your opponent is going to beat you. Being realistic, I doubt that. I think Floyd is the best and will always be among the greatest. I think he’s the best at this time. Even if they fight right now, I think Floyd still beats him.”