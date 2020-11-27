Mike Tyson: 220.4 Pounds, Roy Jones Jr: 210 Pounds – Ready For Showdown Tomorrow Night

By: Hans Themistode

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and former four-division titlist Roy Jones Jr. proved that they’re taking their eight-round exhibition matchup tomorrow extremely seriously.

With a few additional months to build up the anticipation for their showdown, both Tyson and Jones Jr. stepped onto the scale in the best shape that their plus 50-year-old bodies could muster.

Unlike Tyson’s last appearance on the boxing scale where he weighed 233 pounds a decade and a half ago for his contest against Kevin McBride, Tyson trimmed down his physique and came in at 220.4 pounds.

Jones Jr. on the other hand, a former heavyweight champion with his majority decision win over John Ruiz in 2003, packed on the extra muscle as he tipped the scale at 210 pounds. Even in Jones Jr.’s lone trip to the heavyweight division, the future first ballot hall of famer kept his weight down as he checked in at 193 pounds.

With both men appearing in fairly good shape, the stage has been set for a contest to take place that was 20 years in the making.

In 2003, following his win over Ruiz, a matchup between Jones Jr. and Tyson was on the verge of becoming a reality. However, due to financial reasons, amongst many, their contest never took shape. Had they solved their differences and met inside of the ring, Jones Jr. was expected to have his hand raised as he was tabbed as the slight favorite.

Fast forward nearly 20 years later though, and it is Jones Jr. who is viewed as the prohibited underdog. Much of the betting public’s insistence in backing Tyson stems from Jones Jr.’s numerous knockout losses over the years, coupled with the impressive workout video’s Tyson has dropped on his social media accounts over the past several months.

Although both Tyson and Jones Jr. have sold their showdown as an official contest, their Pay-Per-View matchup will have several different factors from the norm.

For one, instead of the traditional 10-ounce gloves worn by heavyweights, the two all-time greats will be sporting 12-ounce gloves instead. Also, knockouts are prohibited, although Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh has said that knockouts will be allowed.

In order to protect both fighters from serious injury, the first sign of a cut will end their bout entirely. Also, there have been conflicting reports that an official winner will not be announced. The last of their rule change is that unlike normal men’s boxing matches that feature three minute rounds, their showdown will feature two minute rounds instead. As long as one shot does not end the night prematurely, their bout is scheduled to last eight rounds.

To witness their highly-anticipated showdown, viewers will be able to tune in on the Triller app or their website as well as on other various platforms this Saturday at 9 p.m Eastern time.