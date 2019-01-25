Mike Altamura Building a Budding Stable

By: Ken Hissner

In April of 2018 this writer met and was quite impressed with Australia’s Mike Altamura CEO of MJA Platinum. He brought in one of his 23 boxers, Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe, to challenge for the WBO World Super Bantamweight title in Philadelphia. Altamura advises Dogboe alongside manager, father and trainer Paul Dogboe.

Dogboe would win the title that night against Jessie Magdaleno, then 25-0, with an eleventh round knockout improving his record to 19-0. Dogboe, though from Accra, Ghana, resides in London, UK. In his first defense he scored a first round stoppage over Japan’s Hidenori Otake, 31-2-3, in Glendale, AZ. In Dogboe’s next defense he lost his title to Emanuel Navarrete by decision at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Other boxers Altamura directs include southpaw Paul “Showtime” Fleming, 26-0 (7), of Sydney, Australia. In December he defeated Thailand’s 2-time world champion Panya Uthok, 52-5.

Another is Luke “Action” Jackson, 17-1 (7), of Hobart, Australia, a 2-time Olympian. His only loss was challenging for the interim WBO World Featherweight title to Carl Frampton, 25-1, in August.

Then there are two former world champions. One is former IBO Lightweight champion Lenny “Lenny Zappa” Zappavigna, 37-4 (27), of Leppington, Australia, whose fought in the US in 4 of his last 5 fights.

The other former world champion is Billy “The Kid” Dibb, 43-5 (24), of Sydney, Australia, who held the IBF World Featherweight title. In his last fight he was defeated by Tevin “American Idol” Farmer, 25-4-1, of the US, for the vacant IBF World Super Lightweight title by decision.

Red hot southpaw TJ “Power” Doheny, 20-0 (14), is the Irish born IBF Super Bantamweight champion residing in Bondi Junction, Australia. He went to Japan to beat their champion Ryosuke Iwasa, then 25-2, taking his world title. Doheny is scheduled to defend his title January 18th at New York’s Madison Square Garden Theater.

Another world champion is Moruti “Babyface” Mthalane, 37-2 (25), of Kwa Zulu-Natal, South Africa, the IBF World Flyweight champion. He won the title in July defeating Pakistan’s Muhammad “Falcon” Waseem, 8-0, out of Seoul, South Korea. In his first defense in December he stopped Japan’s Masahiro Sakamoto, 13-1, in Japan.

No. 4 WBO Super Middleweight Rohan Murdock, 24-1 (17), of Nerang, Australia, in December defeated Argentina’s Rolando “Peligro” Mansilla, 14-5-1, in Brisbane, Australia.

No. 7 IBF Featherweight Nathaniel “Cheeky” May, 20-1 (11), of Bunbury, Australia. In December of 2017 he stopped Brazil’s Aelio Mesquita, then 16-0, for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific Featherweight title. In his lone fight in 2018 he defeated Russia’s Ruslan Berchuk, 11-8, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Last but not least is Jack Brubaker, 15-2-1 (7) of Cronulla, Australia, the former OPBF Welterweight champion.

Tai Tuiniua is their matchmaker. “As a promoter, you live and die by the fights you make and Tai has been instrumental in saving a number of my shows,” said Jake Ellis. Anthony Cocks is their author/guru Public Relations man, who along with this writer worked years for Doghouse Boxing. MJA Paltinum looks to operate 4-6 events in the Asia Pacific region in 2019.