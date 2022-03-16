Mickey Bey Believes Edgar Berlanga Will Be Ready For Canelo Alvarez In The Next 12-18 Months

By: Hans Themistode

Both Edgar Berlanga and those around him are desperate to push him down an arduous road.

To kick off his career, Berlanga made quick work of his first 16 opponents, stopping each of them in the opening round. However, as of late, the New York native has been met with considerable resistance.

During Berlanga’s April 2021 showdown against Demond Nicholson, the 24-year-old was forced to go the distance for the first time in his career. In his following bout, Berlanga was pushed even further.

Affectionately known for his ability to put his opponents down, Berlanga was forced to deal with his own adversity as he was dropped in the 9th round against former 168-pound title contender, Marcelo Esteban Coceres. While Berlanga ultimately went on to win a decision on the scorecards, the heavy-hitting contender tore his left bicep and underwent subsequent surgery.

As Berlanga has diligently worked on his ring return, which will take place this weekend against Steve Rolls, the highly ranked contender has partnered with former world titlist, Mickey Bey.

With both Bey and head trainer Andre Rozier working closely with Berlanga, Bey has been thoroughly impressed by what he’s seen. In fact, in Bey’s opinion, if Berlanga continues on his current trajectory, he sees mega showdowns against the division’s best taking place in the not-so-distant future.

“What I’ve been seeing in the past couple of weeks, I see him being able to fight anybody in the world in 12 to 18 months. You’ll be able to see him in there with Canelo, anybody.”

Canelo, of course, currently has a firm hold on every world title at 168 pounds. Despite the gap in both age, 31 to 24, and experience, Berlanga himself has stated on numerous occasions that a showdown against Alvarez is one that he craves.

Still, presently speaking, Bey wants Berlanga to focus on the immediate future. In due time, Bey believes that Berlanga will push himself to the top of the 168-pound food chain. For now, however, Bey is expecting a dominant showing this upcoming weekend at Madison Gardens Hulu Theater.

“I expect him to look great and dominate next week.”