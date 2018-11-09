Michael McGurk Interview: Back in Action and Looking to Add More Titles

By: Michael Kane

Former WBC Silver Youth champion, Michael McGurk made his return to action on Saturday at the World Boxing Super Series show in Glasgow.

McGurk (11-0) had been out injured for a year and made a winning return against Miguel Aguilar. McGurk is not wasting time before getting back in the ring with a scheduled bout on 30th November at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.



Photo Credit: MTK Global Facebook Page

Boxing Insider spoke with McGurk after he successfully completed 6 rounds on Saturday.

McGurk was happy to be back, saying, “It felt great to be back, it was a long wait in the dressing room so I just tried to stay relaxed and not think too much about it until it was my time to get shifted.”

McGurk felt a little rusty so the six rounds should prove beneficial.

“Yeah he was a very durable opponent, tough tough man I was landing some heavy shots and had him hurt a few times,” McGurk said. “I was a little rusty in there cause I’ve only had one spar in preparation for that fight so it was good to get the full 6 in.”

World Boxing Super Series was a big show to make a come back on, however McGurk felt it was a great experience to be part of.

“It’s been great being part of such a huge show, as soon as it got offered to me I jumped at it, I really enjoyed the experience and it’ll stand me in good stead for my future.” He explained.

Due to being scheduled as a live float, McGurk couldn’t get out to enjoy the event. His fight coming after the main event. Like most people in the arena he was impressed by Josh Taylor.

“Unfortunately I never got to really experience the event much, as I was in the changing room for it all,” McGurk said. “I watched the fights from my changing room though and enjoyed the show as a whole, Taylor put on a great display and was a pleasure to watch.”

Having won the WBC Silver Youth title last year, McGurk is keen to add more.

“I’ve always believed in myself and believe I will win major titles as a pro, I’m very ambitious and know I’ll progress through the ranks and bring those titles back home! Winning the WBC youth title is just a taster for me. I want more and it’s only a matter of time before that happens.”

MTK Global have signed up a lot of UK talent and have been putting on shows around the UK. How has McGurk enjoyed working with MTK?

“MTK have been great to work with, they got me on that huge show and now I’m looking forward to fighting on the show on the 30th at the Emirates, I’m unsure who I am fighting yet but I can tell you we are pushing on for some huge fights in the new year and I cannot wait for them.”

McGurk is looking forward to the year ahead and putting his injury problems behind him.

McGurk said, “Next year I’d like to challenge for more titles. I’ll fight anyone anywhere with a proper camp and I’m buzzing to be involved in huge fights in the very near future.”