Mayweather Promotions Results: Heraldez Remains Undefeated, Leo Stops Porras

By: Sean Crose

Mayweather Promotions broadcast a fight card free for their fans on their Facebook Page and featured some of their up and coming prospects, including Juan Heraldez and Angelo Leo.

Juan Heraldez improved his record to 15-0 on Saturday night, thanks to a destructive performance against the 11-4 Maynard Allison, known as “Mr. Marvelous,” at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. The fight, which was the main event of a Mayweather Promotion’s card, pitted Mayweather protege Heraldez against North Carolina’s Allison. Herladez looked impressive throughout and forced the Referee Tony Weeks to step in and stop the bout at 1:05 of the third.



Photo Credit: Mayweather Promotions Facebook Page

Another Mayweather protege, the 14-0 Angelo Leo also impressed on the card, via an impressive first round knockout of Glenn Porras, 31-7, of the Philippines. Leo, a rising star in the super bantamweight division, ended things quickly, at just 1:37 of the very first round.

The 6-0 lightweight Rolando Romero of Vegas proved himself a sound member of team Mayweather earlier on in the evening when he bested Dieumerci Nzau in thunderous fashion. The bout didn’t get past the opening chapter, as Romero knocked his man unconscious in the first. Andres Cortes added to the night’s trend of early stoppages by finishing Omar Castillo within the distance. Cortes’ record now stands at 9-0, while Castillo’s resume stands at 5-1. Cortes, of Las Vegas, fights in the lightweight division under the Mayweather banner. Overall, it was an impressive evening for the Mayweather Promotions brand overall.

Sam’s Town in Vegas is known to host Mayweather Promotion’s cards, which serve to provide the Mayweather universe’s up and coming fighters the opportunity to show their mettle and to improve upon their resumes. The program at Sam’s Town is known as the “Sin City Showdown.” As is common, there was a charitable aspect to Saturday’s card. Non perishable food items were collected at the door for the Floyd Mayweather Jr Foundation’s “Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.” on