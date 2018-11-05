Mayweather Out of Retirement to Fight on Rizin in Japan

By: Michael Kane

It seems Floyd Mayweather is out of retirement once more.

Mayweather (50-0) appeared in Japan last night with Japanese MMA promotion Rizin Fighting Federation. In the press conference it was announced Mayweather would face Tenshin Nasukawa, a 27-0 kickboxer and 4-0 MMA fighter.



Photo Credit: Nobuyuki Sakakibara Twitter Account

As yet it’s not known what format the fight will take place, all that was said was it would be under ‘special rules’.

Mayweather last competed last year against MMA superstar Conor McGregor, stopping McGregor in the 10th round under boxing rules. Lately Mayweather has suggested he would face UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov however Dana White, the UFC president said this would not happen under boxing rules.

The Mayweather v McGregor PPV was one of the biggest PPV events in history.

Rizin promoter Nobuyuki Sakakibara gave an explanation on the deal, “I think my shortest answer to that is the fact that now we are aligned to achieve something together and that is hitting a new challenge, taking a step forward to whatever wonderful thing that we can create together,” Sakakibara said via a Japanese translator.

Mayweather is looking forward to spending more time in Japan and also the prospect of promoting his fighters there.

“Rizin has done a remarkable job with the fighters,” Mayweather said. “I look forward to giving you guys entertainment come December 31, but my relationship with Rizin, it doesn’t stop just here. I look forward to taking this worldwide.”

Nasukawa, is looking forward to facing the undefeated boxer.

“I would probably say that this is my biggest event in life, so far,” Nasukawa said, via a Japanese translator. “And I’m very happy that this is going to materialize.”

“Nobody has defeated my opponent in the past,” he continued, referring to Mayweather’s 50-0 pro boxing record. “And I would like to be the man who makes history. My punch can change the history and I will show that to you, so please stay tuned.”

The event will take place on Rizin’s New Years Eve show a big date in Japanese combat shows, since the days of Pride and K-1.

The full press conference can be watched here: