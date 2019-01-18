Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner Final Weights and Quotes

WBA WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – 12 Rounds

Manny Pacquiao – 146 lbs.

Adrien Broner – 146 ½ lbs.

Referee: Russell Mora (Las Vegas); Judges: Tim Cheatham (Las Vegas), Dave Moretti (Las Vegas), Glenn Feldman (Connecticut)



Photo Credit: Scott Hirano /SHOWTIME

WBA INTERIM LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – 12 Rounds

Badou Jack – 175 lbs.

Marcus Browne – 175 lbs.

Referee Tony Weeks (Las Vegas); Judges: Eric Cheek (Reno), Max DeLuca (Calif.), Don Trella (Connecticut)

WBC BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – 12 Rounds

Rau’shee Warren – 116 ½ lbs.

Nordine Oubaali – 118 lbs.

Referee: Vic Drakulich (Reno); Judges: Ricardo Ocasio (Las Vegas), Julie Lederman (New York), Steven Weisfeld (New Jersey)

FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT – 10 Rounds

Hugo Ruiz – 125 lbs.

Alberto Guevara – 126 lbs.

Referee: Jay Nady (Las Vegas); Judges: Adalaide Byrd (Las Vegas), Robert Hoyle (Las Vegas), Glenn Trowbridge (Las Vegas)

Note: Alberto Guevara replaces Jhack Tepora, who failed to make weight

FLASH QUOTES

Manny Pacquiao

“Age is just a number. It doesn’t matter that I’m 40 years old. I still feel young. Tomorrow I have something to prove – that at the age of 40, I can still give my best. It’s my legacy to give a good fight and to accomplish all this and especially at the age of 40. I have to prove something that Manny Pacquiao is still there.”

“Having Freddie [Roach] back has helped a lot. I’m happy that the team is united. We’re so happy and satisfied with the results of this training camp.

Adrien Broner

“This is a hell of an opportunity. I’m not just doing this for me, I’m doing this for the hood. After I win tomorrow night, I’ll be a legend overnight. I just have to do me. You’ll see tomorrow night.”

Marcus Browne

“He’s acting like he’s tough, but he isn’t. It’s business. He knows what time it is.”

Badou Jack

“He’s a good fighter. I respect everybody that steps in the boxing ring, but I’m going to show him what level I’m on. He’s never been on this level. He’ll see tomorrow.”