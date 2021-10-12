Malik Scott: “We Lost To One Of The Greatest Heavyweights Of All Time, Is There Really Shame In That?”

By: Hans Themistode

There was an overwhelming self-confidence within the camp of Deontay Wilder. The former WBC heavyweight titlist and new head trainer Malik Scott were fully convinced that the title reign of Tyson Fury was coming to an abrupt and violent end.

The two would square off for the third time in their respective careers this past Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Things started off fairly strong for Wilder in the opening round. The heavy-hitting Alabama native landed several jabs to the body and repeatedly found a home for his favorite weapon, the right hand. Wilder’s momentum, however, was short-lived as Fury dropped him in the third round.

Unwilling to allow Fury to have an easy night at the office, Wilder turned the tables in the following round, scoring two knockdowns in the period. The pair would go on to trade hard blows throughout the duration of their showdown. Amid their nip and tuck battle, Wilder appeared to be visibly gassed. Fury, on the other hand, took full advantage, dropping Wilder in the tenth and once more in the 11th. The latter represented the fight-ending blow.

As Wilder was taken to his corner to seek medical attention, the Alabama native appeared to be despondent with the way things played out. While the former heavyweight titlist is ultimately disappointed, Scott won’t allow him to sulk over his recent defeat.

“We lost to one of the greatest heavyweights of all time from any era – Tyson Fury,” said Scott to IFL TV. “Is there really shame in that? I wouldn’t even allow Deontay to put his head down.

Wilder, 35, vowed to strip Fury of his WBC title in explosive fashion. In the fourth round, he appeared to be on his way to doing just that. After landing a flush right hand in the final minute of the round, Fury hit the deck. The British native peeled himself up off the canvas but would reconvene with the matt just a few seconds later.

From about the sixth round on though, Wilder appeared to be fighting on a completely empty gas tank. The hard-hitting former champion huffed and puffed as he struggled with the pace of Fury. Still, Wilder refused to give up. Even after Fury ended their showdown with a right hand to the temple that saw Wilder crash down to the canvas, he rose to his feet just a few seconds later, although referee Russell Mora had already waved off their contest.

Considering the grit, determination, and audacious demeanor of Wilder throughout, Scott is proud of what he was able to accomplish.

“I’d never allow him to feel down about giving his all like that.”