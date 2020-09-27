Mairis Briedis And Yuniel Dorticos Quietly Puts On A Show On A Night Filled With Boxing

Under normal circumstances, Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos would receive all of the attention in the world. But with both Jermell and Jermall Charlo headlining an unprecedented Pay-Per-View doubleheader, most of the boxing eyeballs were going to be fixated on them.

Still, halfway across the world in Germany, Dorticos and Briedis were holding center stage in the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) final.

After coming up short in 2018, both Dorticos and Briedis shared something in common.

They did want to come in second place again.

Things started off somewhat unexpectedly during the early portions of the fight. “The KO Doctor,” in Dorticos, found himself pushed back as Briedis came out looking to end things early.

After weathering the storm however, Dorticos began landing his own big shots. Briedis, to his credit, kept his composure and simply outboxed Dorticos when things got heated on the inside.

Throughout most of his career, Dorticos has always found a way to either hurt or stop his opponents. Breidis though, kept his hands up high and kept out of range of anything significant that Dorticos threw his way.

There have always been question marks surrounding the gas tank of Dorticos. And during the biggest moment of his career, those same questions came back to haunt him.

The KO Doctor had absolutely nothing left during the championship rounds. Ironically enough, Breidis was as fresh as could be. With the punch output of Dorticos coming few and far between, Breidis made the final few rounds look easy.

The win for the Latvian native seemed obvious, but in the world of boxing, nothing is guaranteed. Breidis did find himself as the winner at the end of the night, but with one judge scoring things 114-114, the following two scorecards became interesting.

Luckily for Breidis, he wasn’t denied on the night as the final two judges had it 117-111 in his favor, handing Breidis the WBSS Final victory he was looking for.