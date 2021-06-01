Listen Now:  
Maciej Sulecki Pulls Out Of Jaime Munguia Showdown

Posted on 06/01/2021

By: Hans Themistode

With just a few weeks left until their showdown, former Jr middleweight titlist, Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs), will be forced to look for a new dance partner once again.

On June 19th, Munguia was originally scheduled to take on highly rated contender, Maciej Sulecki. Yet, according to his promoter, Andrzej Wasilewski, his fighter has decided to remove himself from their showdown for undisclosed reasons. Frustrations for Munguia are beginning to spill over as this is now the second time that Sulecki has pulled out of their fight.

Sulecki, 32, was viewed as the perfect opponent to raise the profile of Munguia. The long-time contender has only suffered defeats against former IBF middleweight titlist Daniel Jacobs and current WBO belt holder, Demetrius Andrade.

In addition to Sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) being a well-respected veteran that would bolster the resume of Munguia, the 24-year-old, appeared to be gearing up for a possible showdown against future Hall of Famer and current IBF champion, Gennadiy Golovkin. Munguia acknowledged that a matchup between them was in the early discussion stages several months ago and that Golovkin was the desired opponent for a date later on this year.

For now though, Munguia will continue to bide his time on the sidelines as his team works on a new possible opponent with likely, a new date. The Mexican native is still looking to return to the ring since his sixth-round stoppage win over Tureano Johnson in October of 2020.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY