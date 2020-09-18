Logan Paul On Possible Floyd Mayweather Showdown: “You Know I Can’t Say Shit Right Now”

By: Hans Themistode

Contrary to popular belief, Floyd Mayweather has neither agreed or signed anything.

Rumors have quickly circulated that the former five division world champion was set to jump back into the ring with YouTube star Logan Paul for what is believed to be an exhibition bout.

News of Mayweather’s fight agreement was first broken by DramaAlert host Daniel Keemstar and later verified by Mike Feinberg of “The Fighting News.”

“Floyd Mayweather Jr. is coming out of retirement and has just signed a contract to fight an exhibition match against YouTube sensation Logan Paul,” said Feinberg. “I don’t understand the fight. Paul tried his hand at professional boxing. Couldn’t even beat the other nobody no one’s ever heard of before. He’s now going to be fighting one of the best in Floyd Mayweather. It’s going to be a joke of a fight, but it’s signed and is official.”

Although Feinberg has placed his word that the fight will not only take place, but that he has also seen the fight agreement with Mayweather’s signature, Logan Paul, on the other hand, was completely mum when questioned by TMZ reporters on the reality of a fight with Mayweather actually taking place.

“You know I can’t say shit right now,” said Paul.

The usually loquacious Paul may have done his best to keep any fight news under wraps, but for what it’s worth, he did nod his head in approval when asked if he could hang with the 43 year old Mayweather.

Paul of course, isn’t a traditional boxer, and too many, isn’t one at all.

The social media star first made his appearance in a boxing ring in August of 2018. On the night, he took on fellow social media star in KSI. The two would see their contest end in a draw before ultimately signing up to do it all over again one year later.

After an entertaining rematch, Paul saw himself on the short end of the stick as he came up just short, losing via split decision.

Mayweather similarly, hasn’t officially stepped foot inside of a ring since his first round knockout win against Tenshin Nasukawa in December of 2018. He’s since kept himself in shape though, and has dedicated most of his time to train up and coming stars such as Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney.