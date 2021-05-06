Logan Paul Laughs At Brother Jake Paul Stealing Floyd Mayweather’s Hat: “He Told Me He Was Going To Do It”

By: Hans Themistode

Logan Paul went into today’s press conference with Floyd Mayweather with every intention of treating it seriously. His brother, Jake Paul, on the other hand, had other ideas.

Both Logan and Mayweather met for the first time in person earlier today to promote their June 6th showdown that will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Mayweather warned Logan that come fight night, he’s going to end up flat on his back. As for Logan, he hurled jokes in the direction of Mayweather and claimed that the newly inducted Hall of Famer had no punching power.

Once the two finished posing for pictures, Jake sprung into action. The younger brother of Logan jumped into the face of Mayweather and challenged him to a fight. Not one to back down, Mayweather shouted back that he had no problem facing Jake next. With things getting heated between the pair, Jake grabbed Mayweather’s hat and began running off. Mayweather immediately grabbed him and momentarily placed Jake in a headlock while several members of Mayweather’s team broke the altercation up.

It got heated at the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul press conference after Jake Paul took Mayweather's hat.



(via @jakepaul) pic.twitter.com/47EXBWKcJo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2021

While most of the media members that were in attendance were stunned by what was taking place, Logan was not. Just before Jake made his move towards Mayweather, Logan says he was informed of his plan.

“Yeah, he told me he was going to do it,” said Logan while laughing. “I told him not to.”

During the entire ordeal, Mayweather was irate with what just took place.

“I’ll kill that motherfucker,” said Mayweather once his hat was stolen. “I don’t know who this motherfucker thinks he playing with. I don’t play those types of games, I’ll fuck you up.”

In the midst of it, Jake was seen on camera taking several shots from Mayweather’s security team. Throughout it all, Logan was nowhere to be seen. Yet, before fans attack him for seemingly failing to have his little brother’s back, he says there’s a good reason why he wasn’t able to lend a helping hand.

“It was a setup. He (Floyd Mayweather) had his boys get me before I could even get involved.”