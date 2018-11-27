Little Known WBC Minimumweight Champion Chayaphon Moonsri is 52-0

By: Ken Hissner

When Floyd “Money” Mayweather, at 49-0 (26), fought the “exhibition” which was accepted by the NV Commission as an official fight with MMA Champion Conor McGregor 0-0 he got his 50th win.

There’s another current boxer with over 50 wins, and his name is Chayaphon Moonsri. Moonsri showed he can also fight a non-title fight in his last fight by defeating a 2-9-1 opponent in a 6 rounder.

Moonsri is from Bangkok, Thailand and 33 years old. He turned pro in January of 2007. In his third bout he won the WBC Youth World title Mini title at 105 pounds and has maintained that weight for over 10 years and defended the title 8 times.

In Moonsri’s sixth in December of 2009 fight he defeated Jason Ratoni, 10-3-1, of the Philippines over 12 rounds for the interim WBC International title. He defended the title twice. In March of 2011 he won the WBC International Silver title defeating Noli Morales, 7-0, of the Philippines by TD6. He defended the title eight times.

In November of 2014 Moonsri won the WBC World Mini Title stopping Oswaldo “El Gallito” Novoa, 14-4-1, of Mexico. He has defended it ten times defeating opponents such as Jeffrey Gallero, 11-0 and stopped Jerry Tomogdan, 18-5-3, both of the Philippines. He stopped Young Gil Bae, of South Korea, 26-4-1 and stopped Go Adaira, 12-4-3, of Japan.

In Moonsri’s 43rd fight he defeated Mexico’s Saul Juarez, 23-4-1. In January of 2017 he defeated Melvin Jerusalem, 11-0, of the Philippines. In June of 2017 he defeated Omari “Lion Boy” Kimweri, 16-3, of Australia, and in November defeated Tatsuya, 19-5-6, of Japan.

In May of 2018 Moonsri stopped Leroy “El Sensacional, Estrada, 16-2, of Panama, for his 50th win. In his last defense in August he defeated Pedro “Rattle Snake” Taduran, 12-1, of the Philippines. Then Mektison “Tyson Lahagu” Marganti, of Indonesia in a non-title fight. It was his sixth non-title victory. His No. 1 contender is South Africa’s Simphiwe “Chain Reaction” Khonco, 19-5, the IBO World Mini Champion.

Moonsri sometimes goes as his “alias” Wanheng Menayothin. The WBA champion is also from Thailand, in Thammanoon Niyongtrom, 19-0 (7). The IBF title is vacant with their No. 1 contender Mark Barriga, 9-0 (1), of the Philippines and the WBO Champion is Vic “Vicious” Saludar, 18-3 (10), of the Philippines.

Moonsri is little known but his record stands at 52-0 (18),