Leonard Ellerbe Reflects On Floyd Mayweather Vs. Canelo Alvarez: “Probably Floyd’s Easiest Fight Ever”

By: Hans Themistode

For much of Floyd Mayweather’s career, the flamboyant and loquacious multiple division titlist was viewed as untouchable in the ring.

Having beaten over 20 former world champions during his time as an active fighter, Mayweather has graced the squared circle against some of the sport’s all-time best. That list includes the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao. Amongst those aforementioned names, Alvarez, while still pegged as an underdog, was viewed as a significant threat to sully the record of Mayweather.

Regardless of those thoughts, Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, actually believes that the current pound-for-pound star provided the least amount of resistance.

“Probably Floyd’s easiest fight ever,” said Ellerbe on his social media account.

Originally, Mayweather and Alvarez squared off in 2013. Despite having youth and size on his side, Mayweather easily outboxed the Mexican star on the night. Since then, the careers of both men have gone in opposite directions.

Eight years following their showdown, Mayweather has long since retired from the sport, hanging up his gloves for good in 2017 following a 10th round stoppage win against Conor McGregor. Mayweather then carried his 50-0 professional record to the boxing Hall of Fame where he was officially named a member of the 2021 class.

Alvarez, on the other hand, seemingly has plenty more years under his belt before he walks away from the sport. Currently, the multiple division titlist is attempting to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time as he prepares to take on IBF titlist Caleb Plant on November 6th.

By and large, Alvarez is currently considered the best fighter in the sport, regardless of weight classes. In a recent interview, Alvarez, when broached with the question, revealed that if he fought Mayweather while in his prime, he would score the knockout win.

Those sentiments by Alvarez, have become sparked an ongoing debate centering around who would’ve won had Alvarez not faced Mayweather at such a young age. But while the youth of Alvarez is mostly viewed as an impediment to his success all those years ago against Mayweather, Ellerbe simply doesn’t want to hear it.

“Haters will say he had zero experience. Floyd was 36 at the time and Canelo was 23, with a 42-0 record, and outweighed Floyd by 20+ on fight night. They say anything to downplay his greatness.”