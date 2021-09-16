Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Leonard Ellerbe Reflects On Floyd Mayweather Vs. Canelo Alvarez: “Probably Floyd’s Easiest Fight Ever”

Posted on 09/16/2021

By: Hans Themistode

For much of Floyd Mayweather’s career, the flamboyant and loquacious multiple division titlist was viewed as untouchable in the ring.

Having beaten over 20 former world champions during his time as an active fighter, Mayweather has graced the squared circle against some of the sport’s all-time best. That list includes the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao. Amongst those aforementioned names, Alvarez, while still pegged as an underdog, was viewed as a significant threat to sully the record of Mayweather.

Regardless of those thoughts, Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, actually believes that the current pound-for-pound star provided the least amount of resistance.

“Probably Floyd’s easiest fight ever,” said Ellerbe on his social media account.

Originally, Mayweather and Alvarez squared off in 2013. Despite having youth and size on his side, Mayweather easily outboxed the Mexican star on the night. Since then, the careers of both men have gone in opposite directions.

Eight years following their showdown, Mayweather has long since retired from the sport, hanging up his gloves for good in 2017 following a 10th round stoppage win against Conor McGregor. Mayweather then carried his 50-0 professional record to the boxing Hall of Fame where he was officially named a member of the 2021 class.

Alvarez, on the other hand, seemingly has plenty more years under his belt before he walks away from the sport. Currently, the multiple division titlist is attempting to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time as he prepares to take on IBF titlist Caleb Plant on November 6th.

By and large, Alvarez is currently considered the best fighter in the sport, regardless of weight classes. In a recent interview, Alvarez, when broached with the question, revealed that if he fought Mayweather while in his prime, he would score the knockout win.

Those sentiments by Alvarez, have become sparked an ongoing debate centering around who would’ve won had Alvarez not faced Mayweather at such a young age. But while the youth of Alvarez is mostly viewed as an impediment to his success all those years ago against Mayweather, Ellerbe simply doesn’t want to hear it.

“Haters will say he had zero experience. Floyd was 36 at the time and Canelo was 23, with a 42-0 record, and outweighed Floyd by 20+ on fight night. They say anything to downplay his greatness.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Bob Arum Believes Only One Fighter Has A Chance Against Canelo Alvarez
September 13th
Losing To Canelo Alvarez Was Painful Both In The Ring And Financially For Shane Mosley
September 14th
Deontay Wilder: "The Best Not Fighting The Best"
September 14th
Shakur Stevenson On Jamel Herring: "He's Not My Friend, We Got No Relationship Outside Of Boxing"
September 9th
Terence Crawford Vs. Shawn Porter Officially Set For November 20th
September 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend