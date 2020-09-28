Leonard Ellerbe: “Jermall Charlo Is The Best Middleweight In The World Right Now, I Don’t Think Canelo Goes Anywhere Near Jermall”

By: Hans Themistode

WBC middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo didn’t just impress his fans this past weekend, but apparently, he also impressed Mayweather Promotions CEO, Leonard Ellerbe.

Charlo took home a fairly one sided decision victory against former title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko. The Ukrainian native was lauded for his championship performances against former belt holder Daniel Jacobs and current IBF champ Gennadiy Golovkin.

Charlo made his win look far easier than his counterparts and is now recognized by most as a top three middleweight. For Ellerbe however, he believes Charlo should be ranked far higher.

“Jermall Charlo is the best middleweight in the world right now,” said Ellerbe to Boxingscene.com.

In order for Charlo to prove that he is in fact the best in the division, many believe that he will have to eventually meet up with pound for pound star Canelo Alvarez. Although the four division world champion has floated between the middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, the Mexican native seems to be comfortable at 168 pounds.

But even if he does choose to drop back to 160 pounds, Ellerbe believes there is no way in hell Canelo would be willing to face someone like Charlo.

“Jermall’s style is all wrong for Canelo. They would never put him in there with Charlo. I don’t think Canelo goes anywhere near Jermall. He’s an animal.”

At the moment, the only fight that Canelo is facing is one in the courtroom. The current WBA middleweight titlist and WBA Regular champion, is in the process of suing streaming company DAZN along with his own promoter in Oscar De La Hoya.

Their issues stem from DAZN’s refusal to greenlight any of Alvarez’s opponents including current champions in Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith. A reduction in purse has been brought to his attention, something that he reportedly would be willing to acquiesce to due to COVID-19, but they are far apart on numbers.

The first round of his lawsuit has been dismissed due to several documents that were not included in his original claim. Instead of pursuing his lawsuit however, the two sides are reportedly looking to mediate their issues.