Leonard Ellerbe: “Honestly, His (Floyd Mayweather) Legacy Is Already Cemented But If For Some Reason The Incredible Happens It Would Definitely Tarnish His Legacy”

By: Hans Themistode

Although Floyd Mayweather has made more money than anyone in boxing history, he’ll look to pocket several more million this coming Sunday night. The newly inducted boxing Hall of Famer is set to take on YouTuber turned de-facto boxer, Logan Paul, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida.

Having faced a long list of all-time greats and defeated them all, Mayweather is comfortably in the conversation for the greatest of all time. During his prime years, Mayweather toyed with his opposition before ultimately cruising to victory. According to CompuBox, Mayweather retired with the highest plus-minus in its history with +24.7. In addition to that, Mayweather’s opponent landed only 19.2% of their punches while he connected on 43.9% of his own.

Yet, despite the long list of superlative words used to describe Mayweather and his unbeaten career, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe, believes it could all go up in smoke if the unthinkable happens Sunday night.

“Honestly, his legacy is already cemented,” said Ellerbe during an interview with SecondsOut. “But if for some reason the incredible happens, which I don’t even want to think about, it would definitely tarnish his legacy. The last thing that Floyd would want to happen is to be the laughing stock of the entire world. Can you imagine if this dude hits Floyd with a shot and even drops him? Can you imagine? That’s what does make me nervous.”

During his near 25 year career, Mayweather has seldom if ever appeared hurt in the ring, let alone dropped. Yet, in order for Paul to win their showdown, he’ll need to take the fight straight to Mayweather. According to the rules of their contest, there will be no judges scoring the bout but a stoppage and knockout can take place.

While Mayweather was always known for his ability to hit and not get hit, his power was virtually nonexistent during the latter part of his career. Outside of the final fight of his career which took place against UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, Mayweather hasn’t scored a stoppage win since 2011 against Victor Ortiz.

Still, not many are expecting Paul to land a significant blow against Mayweather. If, however, he does, Ellerbe believes it could be lights out for the former five-division world champion.

Contractually, Mayweather is set to tip the scales later tonight at approximately 160 pounds. As for Paul, he was given a weight limit of 190 but can rehydrate as high as he would like. Meaning, Mayweather could be significantly outweighed come fight night.

As Ellerbe stands back and analyzes the situation, he doesn’t like what he sees. Although he’s backed Mayweather for decades and still continues to do so, he admits that Mayweather isn’t the same fighter he used to be and that in turn could lead to a long and painful night.

“He’s working against a bigger man,” continued Ellerbe. “Logan Paul will be a heavyweight on Sunday night. So you have a welterweight essentially, boxing a heavyweight, any damn thing can happen. Floyd has all the skills but I’m realistic. He hasn’t done anything in four years. He keeps his body in fitness shape but not boxing shape and this guy has been working his tail off for the past couple of years. When you’re throwing punches with mean intentions, anything can happen.”