Lanell Bellows Aims for Four More Fights This Year.

By Shakeria Hawkins

@Shakeriahawkins

With less than six months left in 2018 super middleweight prospect Lanell “KO” Bellows wants to try to get four more fights before 2019.

“I want three to four more fights this year, at least three,” said Bellows

On July 21, Las Vegas’ Lanell Bellows, who has a record of 17-2-2 (10 KOs) will fight in his second fight of the year against Lamar Harris 9-15-4 (5 KOs).

The two super middleweights will step into the ring in Memphis, Tennessee at the FedEx arena for the vacant American Boxing Federation USA super middleweight title.

BoxingInsider.com caught up with Bellows on his thoughts of the opponent and their upcoming bout. Bellows stated,

“When you put those gloves on and you get in the square there’s always a danger for myself and the opponent so I definitely feel like he’s going to come and fight. I definitely don’t look past him. I take every fight very serious as if it is a title fight, and this is actually a title fight this time. I mean I don’t look past no one’s record.”

Bellows last fight was in May against Sweden boxer Naim Terbunja, in an 8 round bout which resulted in a draw.

When asked why he decided to take a fight so soon? Bellows responded, “Activity, I definitely want to be more active in this sport and in my career, so it’s actually a blessing to get a fight in a short time span.”

Bellows also included that it’s a lot better to take fights close together because, “it’s easier for you to stay on track with your routine diet and training.”

“Where I’m trying to go…It’s not just how many times I fight, but also with who I fight. I’d like a little more activity with a fighter who has a prestigious amateur background. I would like to fight more, but I would also like to get more quality fights,” he quoted in an exclusive interview with BoxingInsider.com.