KSI On Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Rumors: “Why Would Mayweather Want To Fight Second Best When He Could Just Easily Fight The Best?”

By: Hans Themistode

Even at the age of 43 and officially away from the sport of boxing for roughly three years, Floyd Mayweather can still pick and choose whomever he wants to fight.

Matchups against UFC stars in Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov made sense to the Mixed Martial world. Other contests against his fellow boxing counterparts in Manny Pacquiao and even the recently un-retired Oscar De La Hoya made sense as well. But with rumors or Mayweather inking an agreement to face YouTube star and part-time boxer Logan Paul, many gave an incredulous look. Amongst them, was the man who handed Paul his defeat in the ring in KSI.

“Why the fuck would Mayweather say yes to this? Why would he fight the loser of me and Logan? I was A-side for both fights,” said KSI on his YouTube channel. “Surely Mayweather would just wanna fight the winner of me vs Logan, it just makes more sense.”

Both KSI and Logan Paul share a long history with one another. One that was thought to be settled already.

In late August of 2018, the pair stepped into the ring against one another to end the debate of who the better fighter was. That question was never answered as their first matchup ended in a draw. Fast forward one year later and the two would do it again. This time around, KSI saw himself leave the ring with a close, but clear split decision win.

For Mayweather, the word ‘lose’ has never been associated with his name. After a perfect 50-0 record, the future first ballot hall of famer has repeatedly called himself the best ever. But if that truly is the case, KSI is wondering why the hell would he be interested in facing anyone but him.

“Why would Mayweather want to fight second best when he could just easily fight the best? I like Logan, I can say that – but he did lose. He had a draw then he lost.”