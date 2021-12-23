Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Kell Brook Would Welcome A Showdown Against Conor Benn: “I Can Show The Young Pup That I’m Still Here”

Posted on 12/23/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Through clenched teeth, Kell Brook could barely hold his excitement for his upcoming showdown against Amir Khan. For nearly a decade, the boxing world has wanted to see both Khan and Brook square off in the ring. However, due to a long list of issues, neither side had been able to come to an agreement on a deal, until now.

The two will officially look to put their rivalry to bed on February 19th, at Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom. Although neither man is considered to be in their prime, the boxing public is still heavily interested in their contest. Once tickets became available, they were sold out in ten minutes, the fastest-selling fight in British boxing history.

At the age of 35, Brook has produced several lackluster performances over the past few years. Still, despite his recent form and regardless of his age, Brook reveals that his rivalry with Khan has reinvigorated him.

“Me mojo has come back,” said Brook during an interview with TalkSportBoxing. “I’m putting the work in. I can’t wait to show the boxing world that I’m coming to take his head off.”

With Brook expecting a jam-packed crowd at the Manchester Arena, the former IBF welterweight belt holder will be oblivious to most of the crowd. But while Brook is fully focused on proving that he’s always been the superior fighter to Khan, he does admit that Conor Benn will have at least some of his attention on the night as he’s expected to be sitting ringside.

The 25-year-old has steamrolled his competition of late, something that Brook has taken notice of. Ultimately, the young up-and-comer is hoping to face the winner of Khan vs. Brook in his next ring appearance. Despite sharing a close and personal friendship, Brook appears to be more than willing to put that aside.

“I know that Conor Benn is banging the drum for some big fights. I love a challenge. He looked fantastic, sensational in his last fight against [Chris] Algieri. We’ve sparred together and we’re very, very good friends. I think it would be a fantastic matchup – me and Benn.”

Most recently, Brook came up woefully short in his bid to win a world title against WBO belt holder Terence Crawford. Brook made the long trek from the United Kingdom to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 14th, in 2020 to face the pound for pound star.

Early on, Brook’s jab bothered Crawford. However, his success proved to be transient as the multiple division titlist violently and suddenly stopped his man in the fourth. While it wasn’t the result Brook was ultimately hoping for, he appears upbeat about his boxing future.

If the former titleholder wins his upcoming showdown against Khan, he would be more than willing to show Benn a thing or two in the ring.

“I can show the young pup that I’m still here.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Jake Paul Violently Ends Rivalry With Tyron Woodley, Stops Him In The Sixth
December 19th
Jake Paul Vs. Tyron Woodley Undercard Results: Chris Avila Picks Up The Win Over Anthony Taylor
December 18th
An Objective Look At Jake Paul: Professional Boxer
December 19th
Caleb Plant On Anthony Dirrell: “If He Don’t Like Me, He Should Do Something About It”
December 22nd
Andre Ward Rates Artur Beterbiev's Recent Performance: “You Will See More Guys Trying To Fight Him Now”
December 20th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend