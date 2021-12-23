Kell Brook Would Welcome A Showdown Against Conor Benn: “I Can Show The Young Pup That I’m Still Here”

By: Hans Themistode

Through clenched teeth, Kell Brook could barely hold his excitement for his upcoming showdown against Amir Khan. For nearly a decade, the boxing world has wanted to see both Khan and Brook square off in the ring. However, due to a long list of issues, neither side had been able to come to an agreement on a deal, until now.

The two will officially look to put their rivalry to bed on February 19th, at Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom. Although neither man is considered to be in their prime, the boxing public is still heavily interested in their contest. Once tickets became available, they were sold out in ten minutes, the fastest-selling fight in British boxing history.

At the age of 35, Brook has produced several lackluster performances over the past few years. Still, despite his recent form and regardless of his age, Brook reveals that his rivalry with Khan has reinvigorated him.

“Me mojo has come back,” said Brook during an interview with TalkSportBoxing. “I’m putting the work in. I can’t wait to show the boxing world that I’m coming to take his head off.”

With Brook expecting a jam-packed crowd at the Manchester Arena, the former IBF welterweight belt holder will be oblivious to most of the crowd. But while Brook is fully focused on proving that he’s always been the superior fighter to Khan, he does admit that Conor Benn will have at least some of his attention on the night as he’s expected to be sitting ringside.

The 25-year-old has steamrolled his competition of late, something that Brook has taken notice of. Ultimately, the young up-and-comer is hoping to face the winner of Khan vs. Brook in his next ring appearance. Despite sharing a close and personal friendship, Brook appears to be more than willing to put that aside.

“I know that Conor Benn is banging the drum for some big fights. I love a challenge. He looked fantastic, sensational in his last fight against [Chris] Algieri. We’ve sparred together and we’re very, very good friends. I think it would be a fantastic matchup – me and Benn.”

Most recently, Brook came up woefully short in his bid to win a world title against WBO belt holder Terence Crawford. Brook made the long trek from the United Kingdom to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 14th, in 2020 to face the pound for pound star.

Early on, Brook’s jab bothered Crawford. However, his success proved to be transient as the multiple division titlist violently and suddenly stopped his man in the fourth. While it wasn’t the result Brook was ultimately hoping for, he appears upbeat about his boxing future.

If the former titleholder wins his upcoming showdown against Khan, he would be more than willing to show Benn a thing or two in the ring.

“I can show the young pup that I’m still here.”