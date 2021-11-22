Keith Thurman: “I’m Willing To Fight Crawford Eight Months From Now”

By: Hans Themistode

In the not so distant past, Keith Thurman occupied the consensus number one in the welterweight division. In a four-fight span from 2015-2017, Thurman handed defeats to Robert Guerrero, Luis Collazo, Shawn Porter, and Danny Garcia – all of whom at some point, were world champions.

However, following his split decision victory over Garcia, Thurman’s career has spiraled into the land of inactivity. While he’s fought only twice since unifying the welterweight division, Thurman is hard at work as he prepares to make his return.

In the meantime, the former 147-pound belt holder admits to watching plenty of boxing in his spare time. Amongst the names he finds himself observing is current WBO champion Terence “Bud” Crawford. With the pound-for-pound star coming off arguably the biggest victory of his career this past weekend, a tenth-round stoppage over former two-time champion Shawn Porter, Thurman has now thrown his hat in the mix as a possible opponent.

“I’m going to get back in the ring shortly,” said Thurman during an interview with The Athletic. “I’d be more than happy, more than willing, to step in the ring with “Bud” Crawford next summer. I’m willing to fight Crawford eight months from now.”

Thurman’s willingness to face Crawford is likely to come with a bit of skepticism. Although the 33-year-old was once considered the top dog of the division, constant injuries have taken away all of his momentum.

In his most recent ring appearance, Thurman gave future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao, all he could handle. Regardless of the Florida native suffering the first loss of his career, Pacquiao has openly confessed that Thurman was one of the more challenging fights of his career.

Since then, Thurman has been forced to sit on the sidelines as he nurses more injuries. As for Crawford, he’s long expressed a desire to face Thurman in the ring. Well before the Omaha, Nebraska, native signed on the dotted line to take on Porter, he viewed a clash with Thurman as a much bigger event, going as far as to say Thurman was “the number one guy in the division whether anyone likes it or not.”

Although Thurman is absent of any world titles at the moment, considering his stature and the ambitions of Crawford, Thurman is convinced that he’s the exact fighter Crawford should be taking on.

“He seems like somebody who, of course, wants accolades on his record,” continued Thurman. “He wants these titles in his possession. He also wants the legacy that has names that are part of history.”