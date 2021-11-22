Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Keith Thurman: “I’m Willing To Fight Crawford Eight Months From Now”

Posted on 11/22/2021

By: Hans Themistode

In the not so distant past, Keith Thurman occupied the consensus number one in the welterweight division. In a four-fight span from 2015-2017, Thurman handed defeats to Robert Guerrero, Luis Collazo, Shawn Porter, and Danny Garcia – all of whom at some point, were world champions.

However, following his split decision victory over Garcia, Thurman’s career has spiraled into the land of inactivity. While he’s fought only twice since unifying the welterweight division, Thurman is hard at work as he prepares to make his return.

In the meantime, the former 147-pound belt holder admits to watching plenty of boxing in his spare time. Amongst the names he finds himself observing is current WBO champion Terence “Bud” Crawford. With the pound-for-pound star coming off arguably the biggest victory of his career this past weekend, a tenth-round stoppage over former two-time champion Shawn Porter, Thurman has now thrown his hat in the mix as a possible opponent.

“I’m going to get back in the ring shortly,” said Thurman during an interview with The Athletic. “I’d be more than happy, more than willing, to step in the ring with “Bud” Crawford next summer. I’m willing to fight Crawford eight months from now.”

Thurman’s willingness to face Crawford is likely to come with a bit of skepticism. Although the 33-year-old was once considered the top dog of the division, constant injuries have taken away all of his momentum.

In his most recent ring appearance, Thurman gave future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao, all he could handle. Regardless of the Florida native suffering the first loss of his career, Pacquiao has openly confessed that Thurman was one of the more challenging fights of his career.

Since then, Thurman has been forced to sit on the sidelines as he nurses more injuries. As for Crawford, he’s long expressed a desire to face Thurman in the ring. Well before the Omaha, Nebraska, native signed on the dotted line to take on Porter, he viewed a clash with Thurman as a much bigger event, going as far as to say Thurman was “the number one guy in the division whether anyone likes it or not.”

Although Thurman is absent of any world titles at the moment, considering his stature and the ambitions of Crawford, Thurman is convinced that he’s the exact fighter Crawford should be taking on.

“He seems like somebody who, of course, wants accolades on his record,” continued Thurman. “He wants these titles in his possession. He also wants the legacy that has names that are part of history.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Jr. Disagrees With Terence Crawford Vs. Shawn Porter Stoppage: "His Daddy Tripping, I Had Porter Up"
November 21st
Does Gennadiy Golovkin Need Canelo To Get His Career Back on Track?
November 15th
Terence Crawford Hands Shawn Porter First Stoppage Defeat Of His Career
November 21st
Floyd Mayweather Discusses Canelo Alvarez...And Rumors Of An Exhibition With Julio Caesar Chavez
November 17th
Terence Crawford Concedes Number One Pound For Pound Ranking To Canelo Alvarez: "Canelo Earned That Spot”
November 18th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend