Kash Farooq to Make First Defense of Title

Kash Farooq makes the first defence of his British Bantamweight title, tonight at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

Farroq who won the belt in devastating fashion against Jamie Wilson faces another Scot, Iain Butcher from Motherwell.

Both men should have big support in the arena with Farooq being from Glasgow and Motherwell only 10 miles away.

Butcher (18-3, 5 KOs) is the more experienced of the pair, he is a former European Flyweight champion. Butcher last fought in June against Brett Fidoe and won a point victory. Butcher’s last defeat was against Charlie Edwards when he fought for the vacant British Super flyweight title, losing by unanimous decision.

Butcher told Boxing Insider, “Kash is a good fighter and good at certain things he does but I think he lacks experience in big fights, and going the distance. He does have youth on his side and also hunger so should make for a great fight.”

Farooq (10-0, 4 KOs) knocked out Dundee’s Jamie Wilson in under a minute back in September to claim the vacant British title. Farooq has also held the Scottish title which he won by TKO against Scott Allan in November last year. Farroq has won his last four fights all by TKO.

Farooq said, “I’m looking forward to fighting in the Emirates arena in front of my fans in my home town. I see my self winning.”

In a stacked card at the Emirates Arena, featuring a host of local talent, one fight that has had people talking is the fight between Belfast’s Tyrone McKenna and Edinburgh’s Lewis Benson.

Both fighters have been going back and forth on social media in recent weeks and came head to head after the weigh in yesterday. Both boxers are coming off a loss, McKenna losing a unanimous decision to Jack Catterall for the WBO Inter-continental super lightweight title in June. That’s is McKennas only loss to date and has a record of 16-1.

McKenna spoke with Boxing Insider to give his thoughts on Benson, “He’s arrogant and cocky without actually accomplishing anything in the sport. I believe my size and strength will play a big factor and my high pace. I feel first few rounds may be close but as the fight goes on my class will show and i’ll ko him in the later rounds.”

Benson also lost for the only time so far in June in Belfast. He lost to Johnny Coyle on points and has a record of 10-1.

Both boxers will be looking to get back to winning ways and should make for a great fight.

Also on the card is Kieran Smith (12-0) facing Evaldas Korsakas (9-5-2) for the vacant WBC International Silver Super Welterweight title. Smith was in action at the start of the month on the World Boxing Super Series card in Glasgow when he recorded a quick fire knock out win over Pavol Garaj.

Full card:

BBBoC British Bantamweight title

Ukashir Farooq v Iain Butcher

Lewis Benson v Tyrone McKenna

WBC International Silver Super Welterweight title

Kieran Smith v Evaldas Korsakas

David Brophy v Charles Adamu

Alex Dickinson v Morgan Dessaux

Callen McAulay v Eligio Palacios

Reece McFadden v Elvis Guillen