Kash Farooq: One to Watch

By: Michael Kane

Last Thursday in Glasgow fight fans would see the vacant British Bantamweight title up for grabs.

For the first time in 25 years a British title would be competed by two Scottish boxers at the prestigious St Andrews Sporting Club in Glasgow. Not since the meeting of Drew Docherty and Donnie Hood in 1993 has two Scots competed against each other for the accolade.

This time it was Jamie Wilson from Dundee facing Kash Farooq from Glasgow.

The fight was over after 71 seconds when Smith was blown away by Farooq. Smith was down after 15 seconds and would then be down another two times before the fight was stopped.

On paper this was to be a stiff test for Farooq, Wilson had already challenged for the British title last year however he never had a chance to get going.

There is an air of excitement around Farooq in Scottish boxing circles and this display would only add to that excitement.

By winning the Lonsdale belt, Farooq created a bit of history by becoming the first boxer from a Pakistani background to have won a British title.

Farooq (10-0 4 KO’s) born in Pakistan, moved to Glasgow when he was a young boy and will now hope to emulate fellow Scot Josh Taylor, who takes part in the World Boxing Super Series next month, and compete on the world stage.

I caught up with Kash Farooq and asked him how it felt to add the British title to his Scottish belt?

“It feels amazing. I could never imagine been a British champion that early in my career.” Farooq said.

Did he expect the early finish?

“Not really to be honest. I was expecting to go the distance but I found an opening and took my chance.” Farooq replied.

With Edinburgh’s Lee McGregor taking on Cameroon’s Thomas Essomba later this month, there has been some talk of an all Scottish bout between McGregor and Farooq. Farooq, for one, would be happy to see the fight made.

He explained, “Definitely it’s an all Scottish clash. And the fans would be really interested in the fight as well.”

After moving to 10-0, Farooq is looking forward to a rest, leaving it to his manager to organise his next fight, asking Farooq if he would be able to fight on the November 3rd World Boxing Super Series card in Glasgow, he replied, “I’ll need to speak to my manager when he wants me out. At the moment I’m just resting.”

Farooq’s coach from Renfrewshire Boxing Club, Craig Dickson was happy with Kash’s performance and believes he has put the division on alert.

“Kash’s win on Thursday shows he’s potentially levels above.” Dickson explained.

“The way he went about dispatching Jamie was in a way only top pedigrees fighters do. He was patient, stalked his opponent and timed it precisely with perfect technique. The way he then finished Jamie was well measured and controlled also.

“I think this performance puts out a statement to the others in the division. Nobody has done that to Jamie and certainly not in that way. A lot of people will take note and interest in Kash after that.”

Dickson would like to see Farooq take his time and build more experience in the division.

“I would love Kash to have the domestic dust ups, create interest and big nights but more importantly make bigger money for him and his family.” Dickson said.

“It’s not a big division so other opportunities may arise like European or even world but l’d prefer that a year or two down the line with more experience stepping up levels the old fashioned way. There’s no rush, he’s only 22.”

Dickson, like many others believes Kash Farooq is destined for the top of the sport.

“Kash ticks all the boxes, he’s extremely dedicated, fit and importantly talented, the stuff you can’t teach. With his potential and dedication I can really see him fighting for European then world titles. It’s all about timing and the right fights at the right time as they say.”