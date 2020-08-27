Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Takes On Mario Abel Cazares On The Undercard Of His Father’s Exhibition Bout Against Jorge Arce On September 25th

By: Hans Themistode

Like father, like son.

Sort of.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has fallen short of the legendary name provided by his hall of fame father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. on several occasions. With high profile losses to Canelo Alvarez, Daniel Jacobs and Sergio Martinez–Chavez Jr. has consistently sullied his last name.

A lack of motivation and preparation have surrounded his career. Now however, he could be receiving a well needed dose of both.

Chavez Jr. will return to action in the co main event slot on September 25th, against Mario Abel Cazares. The Mexican native will look to have his hand raised in victory on the night, then quickly exit the ring and take a seat in the front row to watch his father take on fellow Mexican legend Jorge Arce.

The former three division world champion and 2010 hall of fame inductee, will take on the aforementioned Arce in a three round exhibition that will have mandated headgear. This of course, will be the second contest between these two men under these circumstances. The first came last year, and despite their advanced age, 58 for Chavez and 41 for Arce, the pair put on a crowd pleasing show.

With nearly 200 wins between them, the outcome of their contest will not be counted on their records. For Chavez Jr. on the other hand, his matchup against Cazares has been sanctioned as an official contest.

The opportunity to face off against Chavez Jr. is something that Cazares has been screaming for. The fairly unheralded prospect brings to the ring an ostensible amateur pedigree. In the unpaid ranks several years ago, Cazares handed current pound for pound star Canelo Alvarez one of the very few defeats he accumulated in his amateur career.

For the Chavez household, the entire card will seemingly be a family affair as his youngest son, Omar, will also make an appearance on the card as well. Standing across the ring from him on the night will be undefeated prospect Karim Arce.