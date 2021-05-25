Julian Williams Tips His Hat To Jermell Charlo: “I Think He Should Be On The Pound For Pound List”

By: Hans Themistode

Julian Williams is foaming at the mouth to jump back into the ring. Ever since losing his IBF and WBA super welterweight world titles to Jeison Rosario, the Philadelphia native has remained on the sidelines. At the moment, he’s currently putting the finishing touches on a grueling training camp in preparation to take on Brian Mendoza at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

When Williams takes the time to survey the landscape at 154 pounds, he acknowledges that unified champion Jermell Charlo should be at the top. Although he comes across as stoic and easygoing, Williams has made it no secret that he isn’t the biggest fan of Charlo. With that said, he believes he deserves a spot amongst boxing’s best.

“You gotta give him credit,” said Williams of Charlo during an interview with Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast. “He showed an ability to bounce back after a loss, he went and got his titles back then turn around and unified and won more titles so I think people should give him more credit. That’s why I think he should be on the pound for pound list and I don’t even like him personally but I respect him as a fighter.”

As noted by Williams, Charlo lost his WBC 154 pound title to Tony Harrison in December of 2018 controversially. He then went on to stop fringe contender Jorge Cota in the third round before knocking out Harrison in their rematch in the 11th. From there, Charlo would continue his knockout spree by dismantling Rosario via eighth-round stoppage and picked up two more world titles in the process. Now, the Houstonian will take on WBO belt holder, Brian Castano, with a chance to become undisputed.

With Charlo continuing to rack up the wins, Williams remains puzzled on how exactly he isn’t mentioned on every pound for pound list. As a matter of fact, the Philadelphia product has a question for everyone who continues to leave him off their rankings.

“What did (Artur) Beterbiev do that Jermell didn’t do? When Beterbiev was top ten pound for pound he just won one fight. What did he do that Jermell didn’t do?”

After unifying titles in the light heavyweight division, Beterbiev did in fact, make numerous appearances on several pound-for-pound lists, something Williams finds unbelievable.

Still, regardless of the praise that he’s heaping onto the shoulders of Charlo and despite his shoulders being devoid of any world titles, Williams doesn’t believe he plays second fiddle to anyone.

“Jarrett Hurd got the best resume in the division. Jermell Charlo got the biggest punch and he got all the belts so you got to respect that. Julian Williams is the best fighter at the 154 pound division.”